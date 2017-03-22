Kailyn Lowry Hid Pregnancy At ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion? ‘Teen Mom’ Star Responds

Kailyn Lowry recently announced that she was pregnant with her third child and fans were shocked. Last December, Lowry filed for divorce and over the past year, she’s been trying to move on. Lowry had moved on and slept with someone else after filing for divorce, but her estranged husband, Javi Marroquin, was shocked and surprised. He was hurt that she had moved on so fast, and he was even more shocked that she had slept with another man while he was serving in the Air Force overseas. Now fans are trying to put together a timeline and they are wondering if she was pregnant during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now speaking out about her pregnancy, as she told Chelsea DeBoer that she had baby fever. Maybe Lowry had spoken too soon, as fans quickly started putting together a timeline. Did she really have baby fever at the reunion and then went to get pregnant? Or was she trying to drop a hint that she was indeed pregnant at the time?

“Wait, was Kailyn Lowry already pregnant at the reunion?!? #TeenMom2,” one person asked Kailyn Lowry, who simply replied with, “no.”

It sounds like the reunion special was filmed back in November, as Chelsea and Jenelle Evans were about six or seven months pregnant. If Kailyn was pregnant then, she would be four to five months pregnant right now. Kailyn Lowry hasn’t said how far along she is, but she isn’t finding out whether she’s having a boy or a girl until birth. Given that timeline, she did get pregnant shortly after filming the reunion special, so she was dating her new man at that time.

Lowry had faced pregnancy rumors for a while and many people assumed that Javi Marroquin was the father of the child. When Kailyn had enough of the rumors, she decided to set the record straight on her personal website. She had no plans to get back together with Marroquin because she was pregnant – and he was not the father.

“I am pregnant. I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines,” Kailyn Lowry wrote on her personal website, adding that the pregnancy was planned and a choice because she was in a high-risk category.

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief,” Lowry continues on her website, adding that Jo Rivera knew about the pregnancy but Javi didn’t, writing, “Jo has been aware of things for a while now. He was one of the first to know because we can have adult conversations about things while he respectfully gives his opinions. We always share concerns and move forward.”

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry’s answer that she wasn’t pregnant at the reunion special? Do you think that she may have been pregnant given the timeline, as she could be four or five months pregnant at present time? Or do you think she’s being honest about not being pregnant when she got together with her co-stars?

