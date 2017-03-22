Scheana Shay Open About Sharing Divorce Details: No Privacy For Mike Shay?

Scheana Shay was excited for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s wedding, because she wanted Katie to join the “wives club.” She was the only one in the group of friends who was married last summer and she was excited for Katie to join the group. However, her own marriage was in trouble and Shay had talked about having anxiety. Scheana had revealed that her husband would spend hours at the studio and he wouldn’t contact her. When she tried to contact him, he would flip out.

According to a new tweet, Scheana Shay is now revealing that she wanted to share her divorce drama with the Vanderpump Rules viewers because she felt she owed that to them. Of course, Shay is the one who signed up to film the show and her estranged husband Mike hasn’t really had a say in what she shares with the world. And it sounds like he may not have been asked if it was alright for her to open up about their problems.

“I don’t feel defensive as much as I want people to have the full story,” Scheana Shay revealed on Twitter after previews for next week’s episode shows her dishing all of the details about her marriage and making the decision to divorce, to which one person wrote back to her, “But why, you don’t owe any of us an explanation as to why the marriage ended, there are still some things that are private.”

Rather than address the comments that she isn’t protecting Mike, Scheana Shay explains that she signed up to film a reality show and she feels she has to share these emotions and scenes with the world.

“I signed up to put my life out there. You all have been on this journey w me and I want to share as much as I can. The whole picture,” Scheana Shay explained, not taking Mike’s privacy into account in this whole matter.

In the preview for next week’s episode, Scheana asks Mike if he’s doing drugs again. Last year, she learned that Mike was doing drugs and popping pills to deal with some issues. She stood by him as he got clean and she admitted that things were great. But while she was busy with work, her friends and filming Vanderpump Rules, Mike was spending more time at the studio, working on his music. And based on the previews, it sounds like she thinks he’s doing drugs and is ending the marriage based on that.

Previously, Scheana Shay has revealed that fans should keep watching in hopes of understanding why she’s filing for divorce. The decision may seem rushed, as she was just gushing about him during last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules and will file for divorce during next week’s episode. But Shay recently told Bravo’s readers to keep watching.

“Just keep watching. So much more is to come, and every single reason why we’re getting divorced will be revealed later this season. So I’m trying to be patient with people who are impatient,” Scheana Shay has explained to Bravo about her divorce decision, which was announced late last year, adding, “You don’t know the whole story. You soon will. So judge me then. If you still don’t like me after you hear all the facts, then so be it. I still sleep just fine at night.”

What do you think of Scheana Shay sharing her divorce drama on Vanderpump Rules? Do you think she should have respected Mike Shay and asked the camera crew to respect her privacy and leave? Or do you think she owes the viewers her story?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for LATINA Magazine]