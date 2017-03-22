‘One Piece’ Manga 860: Luffy Crashes Big Mom Wedding In Style, Upsetting Capone?

Chapter 860 of the immensely popular Japanese manga One Piece promises a lot of action. With Luffy D. Monkey’s team agreeing to work with Capone ‘Gang’ Bege to execute one of the riskiest missions the Straw Hats pirates have ever embarked on, danger lies at every turn.

[Warning: One Piece manga Chapter 859 spoilers and Chapter 860 speculations ahead]

In the previous chapter of One Piece manga, Capone had explained the complex but plausible plan of killing Big Mom and rescuing the Vinsmoke clan. Success of Capone’s plan rests on Big Mom’s single weakness that Lola’s twin sister, Lady Chiffon, had revealed to the criminal mastermind. Apparently, a single photograph of Mother Caramel was Charlotte Linlin’s sole vulnerability. Even touching the photo caused the Yonko great pain. Moreover, in her agony, Big Mom would scream with such intensity that anyone within earshot would become paralyzed.

[⚠RECENT MANGA CHAPTERS SPOILER⚠]

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

The Gangster Squad Alliance! Credit to: ‘suprhiro’ for the amazing art! pic.twitter.com/iPJtkAGhOG — One Piece Fandom (@OPfandom) March 21, 2017

Owing to Caesar Clown’s toxic weapon, identified as the “Deadly Poison Gas Bullet, the KX Launcher,” Capone has the ability to hurt and subsequently kill Big Mom. However, getting near the Yonko is no easy task. In fact, even a slight mistake would significantly increase the chances of an epic confrontation. Needless to add, if such a situation arises, Luffy D. Monkey’s Straw Hats pirates and Capone’s Fire Tank pirates would have no chance of winning.

Interestingly, Capone’s assassination plot hinges on Luffy’s ability to gatecrash Sanji and Lady Pudding’s wedding ceremony. Despite the immense danger, Luffy agreed to be the one who enters the venue and spilt the Mother Caramel’s photo to send Big Mom in a spasm of agony. However, owing to his nature, it is quite likely that Luffy would try some funny business. In fact, the Straw Hats captain openly expressed his desire to make a funny entrance, and despite Capone’s advice against any antics, it is quite possible that Luffy won’t be able to resist himself.

Incidentally, the Vinsmoke clan is completely oblivious to the assassination plot Big Mom and Lady Pudding has hatched. Their arrogance is quite visible. Moreover, they are still quite smug about dangling Sanji as bait, and confident that they have the upper hand in the marriage. Despite their behavior towards Sanji, the chef still wants to save them.

Cafe de One Piece @ Korea #onepiece pic.twitter.com/iZ1i6vvSuo — Quotes ni Luffy ™ (@QuoteNiLuffy) March 22, 2017

Having Brulee in their team, even if it’s without her consent, is quite important for the rescue mission that is expected to follow the successful execution of the assassination of Yonko Big Mom. Her Magic Mirror World is an instant transportation portal that can whisk everyone on to their respective ships.

Unfortunately, Brulee is their sole hope of escaping alive. In the previous chapters, Brulee has made it amply clear that she doesn’t want to participate in any of the plans, and intends to alert Big Mom. Should she manage to escape her restraints, she would surely escape into her Mirror World, and the entire team would not only lose their only escape strategy, but would also have to quickly leave the island because Big Mom would send everyone to the gallows for conspiring against her.

One of the most neglected members, who could also play spoilsport, is Pekoms. After being wounded by Capone, he is still recuperating on Jinebi’s ship. Although Pekoms is being detained by the sharkman’s crew, he might escape and alert Big Mom about the sinister plot. Should that happen, the Yonko would be prepared; and she would secure Mother Caramel’s photo, thereby foiling the very first step that is critical for the assassination plot to succeed.

Capone’s Big Mom’s assassination plot depends on a lot of fragile prerequisites. Even if one of the elements fail or doesn’t go according to the plan, the Straw Hats pirates, Fire Tank pirates, and the Vinsmoke clan’s survival could be in jeopardy. Moreover, there has been no mention of Sanji’s mentor Zeff and his Baratie crew. Hopefully mangaka Eiichiro Oda has thought about these innocent victims in the upcoming chapter of One Piece manga, which is expected to be released without a break this week.

[Featured Image by Eiichiro Oda/One Piece Manga/Shueisha]