Pippa Middleton Vets Meghan Markle And Spencer Matthews For Wedding With Fiance

Pippa Middleton and her fiance James Matthews only has a month and a half before their wedding. That means that they are doing their best to do all the prep work before their big day. Of course, one of the most important aspects of any wedding is getting the guest list down and it looks like this event, like any other, has some drama surrounding who will be able to attend.

The word on the street is that Pippa Middleton is enforcing an old and strict rule about bringing guests to the wedding.

“Kate Middleton’s socialite sister will wed hedge fund manager James Matthews in May and in order to keep numbers down and prying eyes away, she’s enforcing a “no ring, no bring” rule for guests – which means you can only bring a guest if you’re married or engaged,” reports Irish Independent.

This rule alone eliminates much of the drama her attendees and friends can cause at her big day. This means that no one can bring their latest flings to the party, unless they are ready to put a ring on it.

This also means that Pippa’s fiance’s younger brother, Spencer Matthews, who is known for his womanizing on British reality TV shows, will not be able to bring his girls to the party.

“[H]er future brother-in-law, louche reality TV star Spencer Matthews, has been banned from taking any of his squeezes to their Berkshire wedding,” reports Daily Mail.

“I don’t think he is going to be allowed a plus-one,” Made In Chelsea co-star Jamie Laing told the publication. “I think it’s going to be a very private wedding.”

This rule also puts the presence of Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle at risk. While their relationship has been endorsed and protected by Buckingham Palace, the fact of the matter is that they are neither engaged nor married, which means that they cannot appear as a couple at Pippa’s wedding.

“She saw how all eyes were on Meghan rather than Lara last week,” one of Pippa’s friends commented about a wedding Suits actress attended to Daily Mail. “The situation was also stressful for Harry. Pippa and her mother Carole wonder whether Meghan’s presence could cause a great deal of unnecessary chaos.”

Since Spencer Matthews is part of the family, it is more likely that the royal observers will notice his presence, not Meghan Markle’s, at her wedding.

To keep her stress levels at bay, Pippa Middleton is doing what she does best to keep herself sane before her wedding. She was spotted going for a run in London with two dogs, one of them who belongs to her fiance James Matthews.

“The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister was spotted taking two dogs with her as she went jogging in West London,” reports Daily Mail. “Her black cocker spaniel, Rafa (thought to named after Spanish tennis heart-throb Rafael Nadal), was on one thick rope lead while her fiance James Matthews’s black Labrador was on the other.”

To make sure that they transition seamlessly into her sister’s royal family, Pippa has also been paying special attention to fold her fiance into the bigger family activities.

“Pippa Middleton and her fiance James Matthews head into church together to celebrate Christmas with the royal family,” reports Just Jared. “The 33-year-old socialite and author was joined at the service by her sister Kate Middleton, her husband Prince William, and their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The kids sure loved the candy canes they got at church!”

