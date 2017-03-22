Paris Jackson’s First Concert Was ‘Depressing,’ And It’s All Zac Efron’s Fault

People blame Zac Efron for many things. Women blame him for making them lose their minds and leaving them heartbroken every time they see the handsome Baywatch actor with another girl. Men blame Zac Efron for taking all the girls, and, well, for the way the heartthrob looks. But Paris Jackson holds another kind of grudge against the 29-year-old actor.

Paris Jackson on show Jimmy Fallon 1 pic.twitter.com/zHgw3zLaG8 — Michael Jackson CLUB (@mjjsource1) March 21, 2017

Paris Jackson, the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson, came on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday to crack raw eggs on her head and complain about how Zac Efron left her “heartbroken,” according to People Magazine.

And apparently Zac Efron didn’t even need to be in a relationship – or even go on a single date – with Paris Jackson to make her “heartbroken.” All he needed to do is not attend a concert. And not even her concert: his own concert.

Paris Jackson got candid about the absurd connection she has with Zac Efron. The 18-year-old daughter of the late King of Pop told host Jimmy Fallon about the time she went to her first ever concert.

“The first concert that I actively wanted to see was High School Musical Live.”

During a game of Fallon Firsts, Jimmy & @ParisJackson realize they have similar tastes in concerts https://t.co/XdLd4KunWL pic.twitter.com/Faw9KFSira — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) March 21, 2017

But Paris Jackson was left disappointed after the major High School Musical event, which was part of a concert tour performed by members of the cast of the popular Disney Channel films series, which included Zac Efron.

Zac Efron was absent from the concert due to being “busy filming” The Derby Stallion, which Paris Jackson called “the movie with horses.” And Jackson can’t seem to forget it even though it’s been more than a decade since the concert.

“He actually wasn’t there, I was so bummed. It was the most depressing part, he wasn’t there, the most heartbroken part.”

Interestingly, Zac Efron was the only member of the HSM cast who missed all the tour dates of the concert tour. During the tour, which kicked off in November 2006, and ended on May 30, 2007, Efron was filming not only The Derby Stallion but also the 2007 adaptation of the Broadway musical, Hairspray.

Not being able to see Zac Efron perform live was disappointing not only to Paris Jackson, but also to his then hundreds of thousands largely female fanbase, which after all these years boasts millions of fans around the world after hit films 17 Again, The Lucky One, and Neighbors.

Drew Seeley, Zac Efron’s singing voice in the original HSM film, served as the replacement for the Baywatch actor during the entire 42 North American tour dates, but Paris Jackson apparently wasn’t impressed.

Recalling that you’ve been heartbroken is always tough, which is why Paris Jackson decided to distract herself from thoughts about Zac Efron by cracking raw eggs on her head.

Paris Jackson beat host Fallon during a game of Egg Russian Roulette and looked like she was having the time of her life. Just two months ago, Jackson opened up about her multiple suicide attempts after her father Michael Jackson passed away in 2009, according to USA Today.

Many users on social media praised the way Paris Jackson looked during her guest appearance on New York’s The Tonight Show, but her look was a far cry from how she looked like when she arrived at JFK Airport in New York City a day earlier, according to the Daily Mail.

Jet-set style: Paris Jackson made sure she travelled in style as she rocked a rather kooky look at JFK Airport… https://t.co/mo5NUuUnRl pic.twitter.com/UITPW8xO2o — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) March 22, 2017

Paris Jackson was photographed upon her arrival at JFK on Sunday evening, and the daughter of Michael Jackson made sure comfort was above all. The actress and model sported a make-up free look with brightly colored tie-dye leggings, tan suede Ugg boots, as well as gray faux fur.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]