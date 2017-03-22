Behati Prinsloo Competes Against Candice Swanepoel For Best Instagram Baby Photo

Behati Prinsloo is one of the Victoria’s Secret angels that made it into mainstream media. After marrying Adam Levine, the lead singer of Maroon 5, and having his baby, she gets more attention than ever.

But that doesn’t mean that she is unique in her life path. Her fellow Victoria’s Secret angel, Candice Swanepoel, has been closely following her, having a baby just a month after and posting many cute pictures of her baby boy on Instagram. While Behati and Candice, both originally from South Africa, claim to have a great friendship, it looks like there is pressure on both of them to upload the next cutest baby picture.

Right now, it’s Behati Prinsloo who takes that prize home. She uploaded the cutest picture of her and her baby, focusing on a part of the body that is both intimate and cute.

Like mother like daughter ????????@jacquieaiche A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

By showing off their matching anklet, the model showed that not only does she spend a lot of time with her daughter Dusty Rose, but she also pays just as much attention to how she lets her express herself through clothes and accessories.

Unlike her friend Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo has been known for wanting to not let her motherhood take complete charge of her life and career. Just a couple of weeks after delivering her baby, the Namibian model hinted that she needed a break from all the work that the mother has to put into the new baby.

“After 3 weeks of breastfeeding every 3 hours, no sleep and nursing my nipples back to life lol, I left the house to see my girls for dinner,” she wrote on her Instagram.

“Life is so beautiful, can’t believe how lucky i got.”

In fact, she has been itching to get back to the modeling world, expressing much FOMO when the other girls got to flaunt their assets on Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2016. During that season, the model made sure to remind her fans that she is a stalwart of the lingerie brand and that she plans on making a comeback.

“Opening the #vsfashionshow for the first time was a dream come true opening twice in a row was just NUTS, still pinching myself,” she wrote just days before the 2016 show.

“To the girls and crew, good luck in Paris, me and Dusty Rose will be cheering. I know the blood sweat and tears that goes into the making of this show and also being in it, this would have been my 10th year.”

She walked her first fashion show this year after giving birth to Dusty Rose and wowed everyone with her post-baby body.

“After more than a year off the runway, Behati Prinsloo made her catwalk comeback as she walked in Versace’s Fall 2017 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday,” reports Daily Mail.

“The 27-year-old supermodel sizzled in a pin-flaunting look as she showcased her signature strut once again – much to the surprise of fashion fans.”

“I was a little nervous, thinking, so, I still know how to walk—I mean, what is it, it’s walking,” she said.

“But I was excited to come back and see all the girls again and still feel like, you know, I can be independent, I can still do it. To kind of prove something to myself, I think.”

On the other hand, her counterpart Candice Swanepoel has been much better at embracing her motherhood. She regularly uploads pictures of her baby son for the world to see and writes about being a new mother much more often.

Snow and bear snuggles ❄️ A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Mar 15, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

In fact, the last time Candice made news was when she was spotted with her baby on the streets of New York, braving the spring cold.

“Candice Swanepoel was spotted on Friday cradling her five-month-old son Anacã and a female friend of hers while out and about in New York City,” reports Daily Mail.

“The Victoria’s Secret model let her platinum blonde hair fan out from under a black leather pageboy cap that clashed with her pale green bomber jacket.”

Who do you think will have the next Instagram baby picture that will make headlines? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]