‘WWE SmackDown Live’ Results 3/21/17: Winners, Video Highlights, And Analysis

WWE SmackDown Live was expected to set the road for WrestleMania 33, which is now less than two weeks away. A few matches were confirmed on the show revealing more news about the Show of Immortals.

With WWE trying to build a momentum before the upcoming event, the SmackDown Live had some mixed moments. A few things went down as expected, whereas some incidents totally surprised the fans.

AJ Styles Is Not Fired

Following the attack on Shame McMahon by AJ Styles at WWE SmackDown Live last week, there were rumors that he was fired. His name was also moved to the alumni section of the WWE website raising more suspicion.

Fans were eagerly waiting to find out whether AJ Styles was actually fired or would he be facing Shane at the WrestleMania 33.

The show began with AJ Styles bragging about what he had done last week. He refused to apologize and said that he would make the situation far worse this week. Towards the end of the show, AJ Styles tried repeating his previous feat, but Shane had different plans this time around.

Heath Slater and Rhyno came out of the car, whereas Shane was waiting in the ring for Styles. For some reasons, AJ Styles was reluctant to go on-stage, but later came out and to the surprise of the audience apologized for his actions last week.

Shane McMahon attacked him as soon as he entered the ring. After a few blows, the fight continued outside the ring. Shane removed the monitors from the announce desk, put AJ Styles on the table and pulled an amazing flying stunt from the ring.

At the end of the show, Shane McMahon was standing tall. It looks like WWE will try and further build the storyline in the next, and only SmackDown left before the WrestleMania 33.

American Alpha vs. The Usos

The Usos had emerged victorious against the American Alpha in a non-title match last week. Fans were expecting the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 33, but to everyone’s surprise, the match was scheduled on SmackDown Live, as reported by CBS Sports.

The match went completely against expectation as the Usos emerged victorious. No one expected that the title would change hands with less than two weeks before WrestleMania 33. The match was entertaining with both sides gaining control intermittently.

Although American Alpha lost, they looked better than the Usos for a better part of the match. It would be interesting to see how WWE plans the title match at the upcoming event. Will American Alpha get back the Title?

The Contest Between Couples

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse is official at WrestleMania 33, and the storylines for both the couples have been developed over the last two weeks. Last week Cena and Bella tried to take on the Miz and Maryse, but they retreated.

Again at WWE SmackDown Live yesterday, there was no direct rivalry between the two couples. But, there were two great parodies. Miz spoofed Cena Whereas Maryse spoofed both Nikki and Brie Bella in alleged “unseen Total Bella footage.” Both the acts were absolutely hilarious and worth watching.

Back on SmackDown Live, John Cena faced Fandango. Here too, Tyler Breeze came out dressed as Nikki Bella. Tyler intervened in the match and Bella responded. The dual STF was worth watching, followed by both Cena and Bella making the double tap.

More Mind Games In The Championship Contest

Since the Championship match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton was announced, there have been a lot of mind games. Although, both of them have not faced each other in the ring after the announcement, every week a segment is dedicated to developing their story.

SmackDown Live on March 21 was no different. Orton was speaking with Renee Young when he was ambushed by Bray Wyatt. The lights went off, and Randy was surrounded by people wearing white sheep mask.

Bray Wyatt had some Satanic cross symbol and seemed to perform some ritual on Randy. He said that Orton had found his weakness but thanked Orton for turning it into his biggest strength. He then began singing “He’s got the whole world in his hands.”

A Brawl Breaks Out

Last week on SmackDown Live, Becky had defeated Natalya, whereas Carmella had attacked both Becky and Natalya. This time around, Becky and Natalya were in the ring and Natalya was on the commentary.

As soon as the match began, Natalya interfered and attacked Carmella and as a result, lead to disqualification of Becky and Carmella’s victory. Mickie James and Alexa Bliss both came out resulting in a brawl. The segment ended with Bliss standing tall with the title in the air.

Intercontinental Championship Match Confirmed

A couple of weeks back Dean Ambrose was attacked by Baron Corbin with a forklift. He later had clarified it was justified in his books and he would take the Intercontinental Championship from Ambrose.

It was expected that this week, an Intercontinental title match would be confirmed. Instead, Corbin got a match with Randy Orton, and the match was definitely worth watching. Both wrestlers displayed some good moves and tried getting better of each other.

Corbin was distracted when he saw Dean Ambrose entering in a forklift. These gave Orton an opportunity to RKO Corbin and emerge victorious. After the match, Ambrose accepted the Intercontinental Championship challenge for WrestleMania 33.

