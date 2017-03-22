Kendall Jenner’s New Lingerie Modeling Photos Get Mixed Reviews

Kendall Jenner is continuing to turn heads as she strips down in La Perla lingerie, but not everyone is loving her latest looks. The 21-year-old showed off her lithe figure in several shots for the brand as she posed in its seductive apparel.

The brand also posted a photo of Jenner rocking a bikini earlier this week as the shot focuses on her toned figure in the orange swimsuit.

“@kendalljenner stars in the #LaPerlaSS17 Beachwear campaign wearing the Summer Energy bikini with stylized starfish and colored plastic panels.”

@kendalljenner stars in the #LaPerlaSS17 Beachwear campaign wearing the Summer Energy bikini with stylized starfish and colored plastic panels ???? @stevenkleinstudio A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

La Perla followers seemed to like the image as they commented with fire emoji symbols and said “stunning.”

“Her body is goals.”

However, some commenters said the shot seemed a bit weird and questioned why it looks as if she doesn’t have wrists.

“Why doesn’t she have wrists?” “Not a great shot KJ, the photographer can do better.”

People magazine reported on Jenner’s latest modeling gig as she once again made appearances for La Perla. The site stated this isn’t Kenny’s first time working with the company as she continues to strut her stuff for La Perla.

“Kendall’s a regular face for La Perla, previously modeling in its ads and fashion shows (even closing down the runway this past season!)”

The article even stated La Perla is branching out into lifestyle clothing, and Kendall is one of the campaign’s faces.

“…and for the latest campaign, she models just about every type of clothing from the brand’s spring 2017 line (they’re expanding into lifestyle!).”

It should come as no surprise to Jenner’s fans that the stunning model is able to pull off the different looks as she sizzles in the spotlight — even if not everyone agrees the photos are her best work.

People reported Kendall isn’t just modeling La Perla lingerie this season as she makes even formal wear sexy.

“From lingerie, to beachwear and even formal blazers she makes one photo sexier than the next with the shoot’s dark moody backdrop, oiled up legs and provocative poses.”

Indeed, Jenner strikes some provocative poses as she models black lingerie sets for La Perla in the brand’s latest campaign.

Discover the elegant, intricate allure of the new Macramè Tale collection. A mesmerizing @kendalljenner wears the breathtaking set of bralet, brazilian briefs and garter belt. Shop it now on LaPerla.com or in our stores. #LaPerlaSS17 ????@stevenkleinstudio A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Kendall is seen wearing a black bralet, garter belt, and thigh-high stockings in the company’s photos. However, Instagram commenters seemed to have mixed feelings when it comes to Jenner’s lingerie looks. While some viewers said “Kendall is the best,” others said she simply doesn’t have the right look for the shoot.

“Deer in headlights look as always.” “Omg, she just doesn’t have that model look and personality. Not sexy at all. Sorry La Perla.”

The mixed reviews continued as La Perla shared a candid moment of Kendall backstage. The comments seemed to heat up as some complimented Jenner, while others questioned the brand’s decision in hiring a “Kardashian” sister.

“She was surprising good in these ads.” “With some many sexy/natural beauty models out there no,@laperlalingerie had to pick the Kardashian. Why? Why?”

Backstage moment with @kendalljenner wearing the Macramé Tale bralet on set of the #LaPerlaSS17 advertising campaign lensed by @stevenkleinstudio A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 14, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

Some Instagram users even went so far as to say they’re disappointed in La Perla for casting Kendall.

“So disappointed in La Perla. you just jump on that Kendall bandwagon there.”

Kendall’s most recent modeling post on La Perla’s account came on Monday, and fans were not feeling it as they called it Photoshopped.

“Her eyes look hella shopped, it doesn’t even look like her face.”

In fact, the photo seems so edited to some people, they mistook her for younger sister Kylie Jenner at first.

“I literally thought for a a second that it was Kylie.”

What do you think of Kendall Jenner’s latest modeling gig? Does she pull off the La Perla looks?

