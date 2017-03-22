Stephen King’s ‘It’: Tim Curry To Star In Documentary About The 1990 Miniseries

The currently-in-progress big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s 1986 horror fiction novel It has been one of the hottest topics on the internet lately. A big part of the reason is the fantastic PR work going on behind the scenes, but another big factor is the massive nostalgia many people have for the 1990 miniseries that adapted the same Stephen King tale.

Well, reports Bloody Disgusting, a documentary maker called Dead Mouse productions has caught on to the fact that the 1990 miniseries of Stephen King’s It is a very hot topic right now, and they have announced a documentary that will offer viewers a window from which to view the inner workings of the production.

Apparently, Tim Curry (who played Pennywise the Clown in the miniseries and was pretty much everyone’s favorite part of the affair) will be starring in the documentary. The poster for the documentary, which Dead Mouse Productions shared on their Facebook page just hours ago, makes it pretty clear he will be the main attraction, as it features a drawing of Pennywise’s hand reaching out of the ground as well as several on-set photos of Curry in Pennywise makeup. In other words, it seems like the documentary might be just as much if not more about Curry and his experiences with Stephen King’s It than it is about the entire production.

The faint news headlines visible in the poster’s background also suggest that the documentary will take a look at the recent epidemic in the US of criminals or vagrants dressing up as creepy clowns. Was the “fad” inspired by the Stephen King story? Or, as some conspiracy theorists suggest, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is the whole clown craze actually a viral marketing technique being employed to “advertise” the upcoming film version? It looks probable that the documentary, entitled Pennywise: The Story of It, will address these questions while looking at the now-27-year-old envisionment of Stephen King’s tale.

Dead Mouse Productions, a studio operating out of the UK, is not new to documenting the filming of horror movies or even Stephen King adaptations in specific. Just last year, Dead Mouse released two documentaries; You’re So Cool, Brewster: The Story of Fright Night, a look at the making of the cult horror classic, and Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary, an examination of what went into the popular Stephen King adaptation from 1989.

There is certainly a lot of ground to cover in the documentary. Stephen King’s book is over 1,100 pages long, and the story the miniseries attempted to tackle was certainly ambitious. Whether or not it did a good job of it or not is a personal opinion, but the sheer scope of King’s source material means the production must have been interesting.

Again, the miniseries is extremely nostalgic to lots of people who grew up in the 90s, and, if what people say on the internet is any indication, it is single-handedly responsible for instilling in the hearts of many a phobia of both clowns and sewers. Just as Stephen King would have wanted.

Getting a glimpse behind the scenes at Curry’s Pennywise taking a donut break with the children from the cast will undoubtedly be fascinating and may even alleviate some of the deeply internalized unease caused by the 1990 made-for-TV film. Of course, any of those alleviated fears will be replaced with fresh ones when the major motion picture of Stephen King’s It comes out on September 8, but hopefully at least a few childhood demons can be put to rest.

[Featured Image by Emortal982/Deviant Art]