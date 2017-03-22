Domino’s Pizza Redo ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Using A ‘Stranger Things’ Actor

Who doesn’t love pizza? And what about the classic 80’s truancy movie, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off? Speaking of the 80’s, how good was Netflix’s Stranger Things at recreating that decade? Now, imagine if there were a mash up of those three awesome things. Recently, Domino’s Pizza had just such thoughts and used it as inspiration for their latest commercials.

The first commercial shows Joe Keery (who plays Steve Harrington in Stranger Things) recreating short snippets of the Ferris Bueller movie, starring as Ferris himself. This advert only runs for 30 seconds but manages to cram in some pretty iconic parts of the movie as well as some famous lines. Joe Keery is seen pulling open the curtains to his bedroom and asking the audience how he could “possibly be expected to go without Domino’s on a day like this?”

Keery then uses his Amazon Alexa to place an easy order for pizza. He is then shown in the shower with his hair soaped up in a spike. He utters the famous line from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, “Life moves pretty fast,” as he looks at his smart watch and watches the Domino’s tracking app.

You can check out the full advert for Domino’s Pizza below.

The second advert is longer and includes one full scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The scene occurs at the end of the movie and involves Ferris Bueller attempting to make it home before his parents.

In this ad, however, Joe Keery is trying to make it home before his pizza arrives from Domino’s. Included in the advert is Joe Keery, replicating the mad dash home made by Ferris as he encounters obstacles along the way. Included is the scene where Ferris grabs a drink out of the hand of a man barbecuing in his backyard. Also included are the two girls sunbathing that Ferris stops and introduces himself to (although, in this version, he tells them he just ordered pizza) and the girl jumping on the trampoline. However, it is a cameo from an original cast member from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off that is particularly hilarious.

Alan Ruck played Ferris’ best friend, Cameron Frye, in the original movie. In the Domino’s advert, however, he is seen driving a red Audi as Joe Keery runs past. In the movie, the man in the red car was actually Ferris’ dad and his truancy is nearly revealed to him as the pair make eye contact. Ferris, however, makes a quick getaway, leaving his father thinking he was just imagining things.

You can view the longer Domino’s advert below.

The only thing I want to know, is why didn’t they replace the role of Sloane Peterson (played by Mia Sara) with that of the actress who played along side Joe Keery in Stranger Things, Natalia Dyer. After all, she bears an uncanny resemblance to Mia Sara and would complete the Stranger Things/Ferris Bueller’s Day Off/Domino’s Pizza mash up perfectly.

According to the press release, the adverts of Domino’s have been approved by Paramount Pictures.

“We know that customers find the Domino’s Tracker to be a fun part of ordering from Domino’s, so we tried to capture their excitement in this new ad,” said Karen Kaiser, Domino’s vice president of advertising. “While we modernized the classic scene with Domino’s Tracker technology and Domino’s custom-built delivery car, the DXP, the scene otherwise stays true to the 80’s Paramount cult classic.”

What did you think of the new Domino’s Pizza mash up with Ferris Bueller’s Day off and Stranger Things? You can compare it to the original scene below to help make up your mind.

Season 1 of Stranger Things is currently available on Netflix. The synopsis for the show is below. Stranger Things will return to Netflix with Season 2 on October 31, 2017.

“A love letter to the supernatural classics of the ’80s, Stranger Things is the story of a young boy who vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.”

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine.

[Featured Image by Domino’s Pizza/Paramount Pictures]