‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Finale: What Is Sasha’s Fate Based On The Comics

Episode 14 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 7 saw Sasha sneak into the Saviors compound in an attempt to kill their leader, Negan. However, can the comic books the television series is based on help reveal Sasha’s fate in the Season 7 finale?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the comic books the TV series based on. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers from either medium.

AMC’s The Walking Dead is based on a series of comic books that go by the same name. As a result of this, many fans like to use the comics as a source for what will happen in the TV series. So, based on that, let’s have a look at what could happen to Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) in the remainder of Season 7.

In the comics, Sasha didn’t exist. Tyreese turned up at the prison with his daughter, rather than his sister and she died fairly soon afterwards. So, for all intents and purposes, Sasha is a TV-only character such as Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Deanna Monroe (Tovah Feldshuh). Daryl Dixon has gone on to carve a very unique character whose Walking Dead storyline can be manipulated any way in which the writers seem fit. Deanna, on the other hand, was actually a character based on someone else in the comic books, so her story arc could be predicted based on the character she resembled in the comics.

So, where does Sasha fall? Is she a unique character like Daryl or based on another Walking Dead comic book character like Deanna was?

In the TV series, Sasha became involved with Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), who is also a comic book character. While Abraham died in both mediums, his death occurred differently. In the comics, Abraham died in much the same way Denise (Merritt Wever) did in the TV series. However, his death in the comics was the catalyst needed for his girlfriend, Holly, to try and take out Negan.

In the Walking Dead comics, Holly used a bus to take down the perimeter of the Sanctuary, releasing the walkers from their pen into the main section of the Sanctuary. Holly indented this trip to be a suicide mission. however, she survived the initial impact and was then used by Negan to take out someone else from Alexandria.

After negotiations, Negan takes Holly back to Alexandria as an exchange. Holly has a bag over her head and Denise (who is still alive in the comics at this point), pulls off the bag to discover Holly is actually a walker. Walker Holly then kills Denise.

So, could this be the fate of Sasha in the TV series? Could she be handed back to Alexandria as a walker and cause the death of someone else? After all, Episode 14 of The Walking Dead concluded with Sasha inside the Sanctuary. Official images released by AMC also reveal Sasha in what appears to be a cell similar to the one Daryl was held in at the Sanctuary, implying she has been captured by Negan’s group.

The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, recently revealed to TV Guide that the Season 7 finale would contain be “more emotionally heavy than gory,” indicating a death could occur. If this is the case, and Sasha’s role seems to be mirroring that of Holly’s from the comics, could the finale include a walker version of Sasha?

While it seems likely Sasha will die at some point leading up to the Season 7 finale, based on how her story arc is traveling in comparison to Holly’s in the comics, there is still the potential for AMC to shake things up a little. After all, in the TV series, Denise took over Abraham’s comic book death. So Sasha’s story could possibly arc away from the comics, or she could die the way another character did in the comics in order to move the current TV series stories along in the right direction. Or, alternatively, she might not die at all. Only by tuning into the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead will reveal the answer.

What do you think will happen to Sasha in the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below.

Episode 15, (entitled “Something They Need”) of Season 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead returns on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET. The official synopsis for Episode 15 is below.

“Alexandrians visit a distant community.”

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]