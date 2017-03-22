William Shatner Starts Campaign To Get Nick Kicked Off ‘DWTS’, Viall Responds

William Shatner doesn’t like Nick Viall on Dancing With the Stars, and he isn’t staying quiet about it either. Shatner has actually started a campaign to try and get Nick kicked off the show. Us Weekly shared that Nick isn’t taking it quietly though and is actually speaking out on his thoughts about Shatner’s campaign. Nick did pretty well on his first night on the show with a score of 24 out of 40 with his partner Peta Murgatroyd.

Shatner went to his Twitter to talk about how he didn’t want Nick Viall to stick around on the show. He started out saying, “My goal for #DWTS is to knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP. Who is with me?” He then added, “Whoever your favorite is – just not Nick- make the 10 phone calls for them.” Shatner didn’t want Nick to get the votes to stick around no matter what. He went on to say, “How do we get #BachelorNation to not vote for Nick?”

The thing is, he didn’t stop there. William Shatner kept going on and on about how he wanted Nick Viall to go home and even responded to fans. Nick did reply, but he simply put a sad face. Then his partner Peta Murgatroyd replied to Shatner saying, “???????????? @williamshatner.” He responded to her saying, “Peta, you know I love you.???? Congratulations on becoming a mommy. Just can’t cheer you on this season. Love to Maks & Shia.”

So proud of this guy & so thankful for his dance shoes! ????????????❤️ @viallnicholas28 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/z9FNSjttCn — Vanessa Grimaldi (@VanessaGrimaldi) March 22, 2017

E! Online shared how Nick Viall is doing now in his new life with Vanessa Grimaldi. The two are now living together and starting to be able to be seen out in public together. A source shared how the two are doing now.

“Its only been a week since they’ve been able to be together publicly. They don’t hide the fact that this is all very new. But they’re putting in the work. They want this relationship to succeed. They’re up front about the fact that they’re getting to know each other in a very unorthodox way. They want to be honest about the experience.”

It does sound like things are going well for Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi now that they are able to live together and be out in public. She was in the audience at Dancing With the Stars to cheer him on. The insider went on to share that Vanessa does know a few people in LA, plus Nick’s friends have been reaching out to her, which of course helps. The insider said, “So far, living together is going well! When they leave the house, they usually get snapped by paparazzi. Nick is more used to it, but Vanessa’s been taking it in stride. It doesn’t faze her. She’s a very levelheaded person.” It would be great to see this couple make it work, even though things have changed a lot for them over the last few months. They have also gotten pretty close to Maks and Peta, which helps make it all easier.

