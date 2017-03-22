Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Come Together To Launch Own Brand Of Olive Oil

Even though Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt no longer have a marital relationship together, the two have joined forces, at least in a business sense, to launch their own gourmet brand of olive oil. Angelina and Brad are the proud owners of a chauteu in France that was valued at $60 million when they purchased it in 2008, so it makes sense that the Hollywood power couple would choose to use their chateau for business purposes.

The French chateau that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will be using to create their own special bottles of olive oil is known as Chateau Miraval, as Elle reports. Chateau Miraval was once used by the band Pink Floyd in 1979 to record part of their album The Wall, and it was where Brad and Angelina had their wedding celebration in 2014.

The chateau is also the source of 150 acres of vineyards and where Jolie and Pitt produce their celebrated Miraval rose wine. When Miraval rose wine first appeared on the scene, it received favorable reviews as Vanity Fair attested.

“The classic traps of celebrity vintners don’t apply. They’re no celebrity vintners; Brad and Angelina are real vintners. They hired a real wine-maker, they waited until the wine was good, they released it properly. This is a legitimate wine.”

Besides their Miraval rose wine, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie also make three other types of wine, with the Miraval rose making the 2013 top 100 wines list from Wine Spectator. In fact, this particular wine was so popular that the couple sold 6,000 bottles of it in just five hours after it was released on the market.

People report that Brad Pitt told Wine Spectator in 2014 that if he and Angelina Jolie were going to start making wine, they wanted to create the greatest wine that they possibly could.

“For better or worse, given my compulsive nature, if we are going to be in the wine business, let’s make the best wine we can. I asked the question, ‘Why can’t we make world-class wine in Provence?’ Let’s approach it like a film, and let’s make something we can be proud of and people can enjoy.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are teaming up again—but it’s not what you think: https://t.co/JmKTIwAnN9 — InStyle (@InStyle) March 21, 2017

Of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s decision to use their wine-making French chateau to market a unique new brand of olive oil, the resident vintner at Chateau Miraval, Charles Perrin, believes it makes good business sense for the pair to branch out, especially for the sake of their children.

“Miraval is an investment for their family and their children. We have long-term projects and have just released the latest vintage of rose with our names: ‘bottled by Pitt, Jolie and Perrin’ on it.”

Twenty-six acres are currently devoted to olive groves at Chateau Miraval and Perrin has also said that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been so busy with their new marketing plans that they have 10,000 bottles of olive oil already available and waiting to be sold.

This extra-virgin cold-pressed olive oil is stated as being a heady mix of seven organically blended types which include Tanche, Lucques, Aglandau, Verdale, Pichouline, Cayon, and Arboussane. Angelina and Brad’s new olive oil is being described as “a velvety oil with notes of almonds and hazelnut, pungent and spicy with a scent of fresh cut grass.”

The new olive oil is only for sale in Europe at the moment, at two very exclusive boutiques in Chateauneuf du Pape and Aix-en-Provence, as People reports. But Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s olive oil can also be purchased from the Famille Perrin website, for the curious who aren’t able to make it to France. The plans are to bring it to the United States for customers to sample in just a few weeks.

Were you surprised to learn that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have teamed up for business purposes and what do you think of their plans to market their new olive oil from their Chateau Miraval home in France?

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]