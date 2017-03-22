‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kirsten Storms’ Exit, Nick Stabile Back In GH?

General Hospital spoilers have been clear on one thing – there is going to be a trip to the Cassadine Island and it is going to lead to more discoveries. There have been numerous hints pointing out to Nikolas Cassadine’s return. Based on the latest rumors, Tyler Christopher has no plans of coming back to the ABC soap but Nick Stabile might reprise the role.

Nikolas’ might have solicited the help of his notorious uncle Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) to fake his death. Nikolas left a son, Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) who is currently in boarding school. As revealed in past episodes of General Hospital, this is the school father and son chose together. While Nikolas’ reasons for disappearing remain unknown, Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) and Elizabeth Webber’s (Rebecca Herbst) trip to Cassadine Island to find answers could reveal more secrets.

Jake Webber (Hudson West) is acting unusual and this will push Liz and Franco to travel to Cassadine Island. Helena Cassadine’s curse on Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) is also another loose end that they need to resolve in upcoming episodes of General Hospital. As of date, there is no confirmation on Nick Stabile’s return to the soap opera although spoilers hinting his return to GH have been around since 2016. Rumors suggest Nikolas is alive and well thanks to the help of Valentin.

#GH RUMOR: Nikolas Cassadine Alive – Nick Stabile Returns For November Sweeps?https://t.co/QGy5jgFmoS pic.twitter.com/SpVfPOXCv4 — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) November 2, 2016

Nick Stabile is a fan favorite and many fans would like to see him return as Nikolas Cassadine in General Hospital. The actor’s official Twitter page has General Hospital on top and this could be a hint on his return to the show.

If one character returns in General Hospital, another well-loved Port Charles resident will have a shocking exit soon. Based on the latest spoilers, Kirsten Storms who plays the role of Maxie will be off the show for three months. There is no explanation why the actress suddenly decided to take a three-month leave from the show. While she is out, General Hospital writers need to fill in the gap but there are no hints as to what they plan to do in her absent.

Just recently, Maxie and Nathan tied the knot. The newlyweds play a huge role in the show. With Maxie gone, Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) faith remains unclear. Paevey had to take a break from General Hospital since he was busy shooting for a film but his return absence will not coincide with Storms’ three-month break.

General Hospital spoilers hints Nathan will have worries about his future this week but there isn’t much on why he is having these thoughts. From the past happenings in Port Charles, Maxie was fired by Nina Cassadine (Michelle Stafford) due to the issue with Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan). While being fired at Crimson is quite troublesome, seeing Maxie leave just because of this doesn’t make a lot of sense.

General Hospital rumors suggest Georgie Spinelli could be the best excuse Maxie has to leave Port Charles for an extended period of time. Maxie could jet out of town to be with her daughter if her baby girl gets sick. How this could affect her relationship with Nathan remains to be seen as General Hospital spoilers are not yet out on how writers plan to write Storms’ temporary exit.

Storms’ fans were shocked with her decision to leave the show that long after she stopped being active on social media. Since mid-February, the actress’ social media account had no activity. Interestingly, Brandon Barash, her ex-husband has been busy posting pictures of their daughter Harper Rose Barash. General Hospital spoilers have not been forthcoming about Maxie’s sudden disappearance although they are probably going to explain it soon.