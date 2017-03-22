Porsha Williams Says Haters Are Making Up Rumors: Has She Crossed The Line?

Porsha Williams claims that she has a lot of haters these days, especially after this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. This season, Porsha has been behind many of the rumors that have plagued her co-stars, including the Kandi Burruss lesbian rumors and even drama with Kenya Moore. However, Williams feels fine with her role in spreading these rumors and she doesn’t really care that what she’s saying could be false. Apparently, her only concern was getting caught. Last year, she supposedly almost hooked up with Kandi Burruss, and to deflect these claims, she made the accusation that Kandi tried to drug her to have sex with her.

According to a new Instagram post, Porsha Williams is now revealing that she doesn’t care about what her haters have to say. Maybe plenty of viewers reached out to her after watching the showdown with Kandi Burruss in Hawaii. For a long time, Williams denied having done anything wrong, but she never assumed that Kandi would talk about their night together. They had texted one another about keeping the night they spent together off The Real Housewives of Atlanta but Kandi had printed the text messages when things got heated between them.

#Rhoa Fashion- Thank you @modaglamboutique for this beautiful double split gown! I felt like a Goddess, a Goddess of love ❤️???????? A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

“Look at this with ya looking ass! Hater gone hate. When they can’t beat you they make up lies… One thing you can’t stop & that’s my Blessings,” Porsha Williams tweeted after Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, revealing that she’s not giving her haters any time or effort these days.

Cynthia Bailey has revealed that she hopes Williams will be confronted with this story on the reunion special. The ladies got together last week to film the reunion for this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and it is possible that Williams will continue to deny the stories that her co-stars are sharing about her. Maybe Phaedra Parks is the only one who fully supports Porsha these days.

But there is one person who thinks that Porsha Williams has gone to a brand new low. Kenya Moore was completely shocked that Williams would accuse Kandi of drugging her and trying to take her home to have sex with her. As Burruss revealed on the show, it is a criminal act and she doesn’t want to be accused of something she hasn’t done. Kenya opened up about this situation in her blog and she was clearly disgusted with everything.

Thank you for always having my back #Bestfriend4Life ❤️@toddortyler #Rhoa A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

“It made me sick to my stomach thinking this is the lowest thing I’ve ever seen in this group. The same person has attacked, fought, slandered, and now spews accusations suggesting a criminal act. This cannot get any lower… You expect people to defend themselves or perhaps get angry over lies, but the real question is why would anyone need to defend themselves against a blatantly false accusation of attempted drugging or worse? I feel that certain people in our group have nothing to lose and enjoy the demise of happy couples, relationships or tearing down someone else’s brand in order to stay relevant,” Kenya Moore has revealed about Porsha Williams’ role in the drama this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to Bravo.

There’s no proof that Burruss did try to drug Porsha. It sounds like it may be Williams’ attempt to make herself the victim, so she doesn’t have to talk about hooking up with another woman.

What do you think of Porsha Williams saying that she has haters? Do you think she truly has haters, or do you think she’s referring to viewers who are reaching out to her, telling her that what she’s been saying and doing isn’t alright?

