Possible ‘ATL Orgy’ Hoaxer Cidney Green Says It Happened, But Shared No Proof

The scandalous ATL Orgy was either a sex-filled success or one of the greatest pro-feminist scams to ever unfold, but organizer Cidney Green swears that the event took place.

Finally speaking out after a swarm of Twitter users blasted the the two-day, joint birthday party and bumping-uglies bash as nothing more than a misogynistic-themed social experiment, the 27-year-old Atlanta resident took to social media on Sunday to declare that not only had the event occurred, but that most of those complaining were never invited to the shindig at all.

#ATLOrgy was just a social experiment by a psych student… I know them guys mad, she finessed them all???????????????????????? — Nas Hatton (@nashatton) March 19, 2017

“Thank you to all the [folks] who came to the [ATL Orgy],” Green, a podcast host and founder of the website KundaliniKak, shared on Instagram, along with an image of her purported, phallic-molded birthday cake.

“It was an amazing success! We had so much much fun together! Thank you for all of the gifts, laughter and BALLS!”

In a latter update on her Facebook profile, Green unleashed a strong-worded defense against those who claimed that the ATL Orgy was a rouse cooked up an overachieving Georgia collegiate.

“So [you all] think I scammed people by not showing up to my own party,” she inquired.

“[Just for that],” Cidney continued, “I’m starting the [Atlanta Orgy Challenge] for those lames who claim the came to the party and saw nothing but men and no Cid.”

“Have them post a screenshot of their verified purchase of a ticket with the date. Have them post all emails sent out to all confirmed guests. Have them prove they were [there] all night.”

According to Ms. Green, all the evidence that anyone could ever need about the ATL Orgy taking place was right in her grasp — but apparently, she was willing to let others do her proverbial dirty work for her.

Headed out for my birthday dinner w me BITCH! #atlantaorgy #atlorgy A post shared by PHONE SEX OPERATOR (@total_liberation) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

“You see, I have proof that I was there,” she went on, “and there were fine women there, too! I [just] think this will be funny as s**t when no one can come forth with [the] info [to debunk anything].”

As her followers waited for solid evidence from supposed invitees, Green ultimately offered up a screen grab of a image-filled status update from a person who pulled double-duty at the ATL Orgy as a staff member and an invited guest.

“Due to everyone’s phones being confiscated at the door,” a Facebook user named Tyshana Martin relayed, “there are no [pictures] of the actual party itself. [As an employee], I did manage to get a little footage before we blew the roof off that joint!”

By that account, only Cidney Green would be able to properly show that the ATL Orgy took place; a catch-22 that was seemingly lost on the group sex romp hostess, but she wasn’t done defending herself just yet.

In addition to the worded post, Cidney upload an additional 13-plus minute video long rant for her naysayers.

“People are really funny,” she began.

“This whole thing is absolutely insane! First off, if I wasn’t at [the ATL Orgy], then [why] do I have body paint on me [right now]? I only have this on because I was at my birthday party. I’m not even in school! All of the guests at my party were painted by two [professional skin painters]. Ask them how many women they painted at my party!”

As you may have guessed, neither one of those women have spoken up about their involvement, but rumor has it that all in attendance at the ATL Orgy were ordered to sign release and privacy waivers, which would, once again, negate Cidney’s side of the story.

What do you think, Inquisitr readers? Did Cidney Green pull a fast one with the ATL Orgy? You know what to do — hit the comments!

[Featured Image by Cidney Green/Facebook]