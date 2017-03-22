‘Walking Dead’ Season 8, Plus, Rick’s Last Scene Via Andrew Lincoln’s Prediction

There are still two episodes left for Season 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. However, fans are already looking forward to what might happen in Season 8. And, for Andrew Lincoln, how he would like his character’s last scene to play out.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Seasons 7 and 8 of AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the comic book series the show is based on. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

The 34th annual PaleyFest was held on Friday night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. According to TV Guide, who attended, they joined more than 12,000 Walking Dead fans to hear the latest about Season 8 from the cast and crew of The Walking Dead. The panel included Walking Dead showrunner, Scott Gimple, actors Andrew Lincoln (who plays main character, Rick Grimes), Josh McDermitt (Eugene Porter), Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee), and Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier).

For fans of The Walking Dead comics, where Season 8 of the TV series is headed is pretty obvious: an all-out war with Negan and the Saviors. In fact, for those who just watch the show, it’s also as obvious. Especially since Sasha entered Negan’s compound at the end of Episode 14 with the sole intent of killing Negan. Regardless, Scott Gimple, along with the cast members, were still fairly guarded when it came to giving out tidbits on Season 8.

Gimple revealed to Entertainment Weekly that “the foot is on the gas again,” in regard to Season 8, of which he is currently working on. He further describes Season 8 of The Walking Dead as “quantum intense.”

While not a direct Season 8 spoiler, at PaleyFest, Andrew Lincoln was asked about how he would like to see Rick’s final scene play out on The Walking Dead — whenever that might be. Lincoln revealed he would like to see Rick, potentially, be the cure. He envisions Rick making this discovery after jumping off a bus and fighting his way through a herd before being bitten by a walker. It is a scene he fantasized as being “in a desert somewhere.”

“Maybe I’m the cure. [Then] you see a herd of zombies coming and Rick follows the tracks to go see Carl and the herd walking toward him just separates.”

This final scene would then conclude with Rick Grimes walking through the herd of walker, untouched.

While vague on Season 8 news, one thing Gimple was fairly clear on, though, was that Season 7 of The Walking Dead would not end on a cliffhanger, meaning fans will not be sitting on eggshells in their wait until the Season 8 premiere.

“It is exciting and it’s very emotional and I believe it’s funny in a couple parts, and it builds and builds and builds and it explodes. And though it promises more — because there is a whole lot to get to — there is an ending. It really is just a huge episode inasmuch as it has all of the flavors of this season.”

Scott Gimple further revealed that the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead would be “more emotionally heavy than gory,” with TV Guide speculating this could mean viewers need to prepare for the loss of a regular cast member. Once again, fans of the comics could read into this and possibly work out who might not survive into Season 8.

Episode 15, (entitled “Something They Need”) of Season 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead returns on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET. The official synopsis for Episode 15 is below.

“Alexandrians visit a distant community.”

[Featured Image via Gene Page/AMC]