WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Has Big Plans Following ‘WrestleMania 33’

The WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the face of the company for years now and it seems like they are ready to finally pull the trigger on making Roman the top star in the company. At WrestleMania 33, Roman Reigns will face The Undertaker, and if Reigns wins the match, Forbes reports that there might be no stopping his push after that.

While some fans want to see the WWE turn Roman Reigns into a monster heel to freshen up his character, there is little chance that it happens. As previously reported, Roman is one of the top merchandise sellers in the WWE and Reigns is also one of the top searched for WWE superstars on YouTube.

Because Roman Reigns is on the level of John Cena level reactions, there is very little chance that the WWE wants to turn him heel. While it would make Reigns much more interesting as a character, it would also cost the WWE a lot of money and turn Roman from a controversial character that remains a strong social media presence to just another villain.

Instead, The Undertaker is expected to put over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 in what is called a passing of the torch. After that, there are rumors that The Undertaker will retire, mostly based on comments by Roman that he will end the career of the Phenom. If that happens, the Reigns win will be even bigger than the Brock Lesnar win a few years ago that broke the WrestleMania streak.

There is the fact that Roman Reigns is acting like more of a heel in this feud with The Undertaker but that is almost normal, as Shawn Michaels played the same role before he ended up losing at WrestleMania and retiring. When HBK came out and talked to Roman on Raw, it almost called back that fact.

When it comes to the WWE wanting to position Roman Reigns as the next John Cena, it could be argued that it is already happening. Most recently, Roman was feuding with Braun Strowman, who was built over the last two-plus years as an unbeatable monster.

That feud ended when Roman Reigns not only beat Braun Strowman, but Roman beat him cleanly in the middle of the ring at a second-tier WWE pay-per-view. That is very similar to John Cena, who had contenders built up and then he tore them down, almost ending their pushes. With Undertaker choke-slamming Braun on Raw, only to have Reigns spear him, it seems Braun has been pushed aside.

Interestingly, that is also how the WWE booked Hulk Hogan years ago. However, where the fans ended up growing bored with Hogan, they have remained infatuated with John Cena for the last decade and the WWE has to hope that the same will hold true with Roman Reigns.

WrestleMania 33 will see the biggest name in the history of WrestleMania fighting the man that the WWE wants to be the biggest name in the future of the event. If the WWE wants Roman to become the next John Cena, this is where it could start, by beating the most dominant big man in the modern era of the WWE.

After that, there are rumors that Roman Reigns will move into a feud with Brock Lesnar, and likely leave bodies strung along the way as he climbs his way to the top of the WWE to stay for the next decade.

