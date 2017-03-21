Watch Germany Vs. England Live Stream: International Friendly Match Start Time

A week of high-profile international football matchups kicks off Wednesday with Germany hosting England in a match that will live stream from Dortmund, Germany, as the two rival nations square off for the 31st time since their first-ever meeting — in 1930. This time, the match features a major debut for England, and a sentimental swan song for Germany.

For England, the match will present the toughest test so far for Manager Gareth Southgate, who will also be making his first appearance in charge of the Three Lions since being named full-time manager in November of last year. As interim boss after the sudden resignation of scandal-plagued Sam Allardyce, Southgate compiled a record of two wins and two draws with no defeats in charge of England.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Germany vs. England international friendly match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at 66,000-seat Westfalenstadion, aka Signal Idun Park, in Dortmund, Westfalia, Germany, on Wednesday, March 22.

For fans in England, that kickoff time will be 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, the live stream will start at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific.

“I want to come out of this game having learned a lot. It’s the beginning of a longer-term plan. There are opportunities to affect things tactically and in terms of our physical preparation, the style of our play and mentality that we bring,” Southgate said in a Tuesday press conference.

“If we want to challenge the top teams we can’t keep turning around and saying ‘if only we had done better in one game’, we have to look beyond that. As a nation we’ve not always looked in the mirror as closely as that, it’s not nice to, but it’s something we have to do. I want new ideas and new ways of thinking,” the former Middlesbrough boss said.

Watch a preview of Wednesday’s Germany vs. England match in the video below.

For Germany, the game against England will be an opportunity to say farewell to one of the country’s all-time greats in Lukas Podolski, who will captain the Germans, earning his 130th cap — and then call it quits as an international player.

Starting in 1930, and including the Cold War period in which the German side represented the former West Germany in the then-divided country, Germany has won 14 matches over England, while England has prevailed 13 times with three draws.

To watch the Germany vs. England international friendly match live stream, use the stream provided by ESPN3, the online-only network of ESPN, at this link, or download the WatchESPN app to watch the powerhouse European matchup on mobile devices. ESPN3 will carry the games live in the United States and is is free to subscribers of most major internet service providers and many minor ISPs, as well. For a full list, check this link.

Fans who are still unable to log in to ESPN3 can watch the Germany vs. England match via the Sling TV internet TV package at this link. The package, which includes a variety of channels, including ESPN3, costs $20 per month. But Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial, so subscribers can choose whether or not to keep the service after watching the Germany vs. England match stream live online.

A Spanish-language live stream of the game, Alemania vs. Inglaterra, is also available via WatchESPN at this link.

Fans in the United Kingdom who want to watch a live stream of the Germany vs. England UEFA Euro 2016 Round of 16 match can view the game using ITV Hub at this link or use the ITV Hub app which is available on Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and several other smart TV sets and devices in Great Britain. The live radio broadcast stream from BBC Radio 5 is available in any country by clicking on this link.

[Featured Image by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images]