The ‘Biting Vagina’: Woman Says Transvaginal Mesh Gave Her Lady Parts Teeth

Is a “biting vagina” possible? According to a British lady named Theresa Bartram, that’s exactly what she was given by doctors who botched a surgery that was supposed to have corrected her problem of incontinence. The surgeons’ incompetence resulted in a “biting” or self-described “Venus flytrap” vagina that injured the penis of a man she was having sex with post surgery.

According to Daily Mail, a device known as TVT, short for transvaginal tape, was put in place inside her vagina during the operation. TVT is designed to relieve incontinence, among other things, but in Theresa’s case the surgeon(s) had placed it too close to the vaginal opening, which Bartram says caused her to involuntarily “bite” her partner’s penis.

Ironically, the vaginal surgery was supposed to have improved the 50 year old’s sex life. Theresa had reportedly developed the problem of incontinence after having children and it had negatively impacted sexual relations for her.

The application was successful for two years after insertion and Bartram reportedly said her sex life had benefitted greatly, until the bizarre incident that severely wounded her sex partner mid-intercourse.

The TVT was eventually taken out, and now Theresa Bartram has taken to the streets to protest the surgery. She doesn’t want doctors to be allowed to perform it anymore.

The “biting vagina” occurrence isn’t the only reason Theresa wishes for the procedure to be outlawed, as during the years she had the transvaginal tape inside her, the device was gradually wearing on the tissue of her vaginal wall. She grew sicker and sicker and no one, least of all Bartram, knew the reason why.

Meanwhile, she and the man her vagina had wounded called it quits as she was too afraid to engage in sexual intercourse, and even after he had gone, her fear of hurting another kept her abstinent.

Twenty-five doctors, one gall bladder removal and a sexual dry spell later, one day Theresa noticed that her vagina had started to discharge a noxious green substance, which turned out to be pus. When she went to get it checked out, she found out that the TVT with “teeth” that could bite had been causing massive damage inside her body; enough so that emergency surgery was warranted.

“A consultant told her the mesh needed to be removed urgently. It had eroded through the belly button side of her vaginal wall, causing her to grow an abscess which had become infected and turned septic.”

Upon removal it was discovered that the device that was supposed to have solved her post-baby incontinence problem had melded itself, with the aid of cartilage, to become part of her pelvis.

The surgical use of this type of transvaginal mesh has not come without its share of controversy. Law offices promising compensation for complications resulting from the device can be found throughout the Internet and American television.

According to Mayo Clinic, there are generally two reasons a woman may be a candidate for TVT. Incontinence, like in Theresa Bartram’s case, and a condition known as pelvic organ prolapse (POP), which is when the organs the pelvis is supposed to secure drop out of position.

Using a TVT to fix either of these problems can (and do) result in complicated and debilitating conditions, though most of the time women with pelvic organ prolapse are worse off with the mesh than those afflicted with urinary incontinence.

In America, the Food and Drug Administration classified the application of a transvaginal mesh as moderately risky in 2008, but eight years later in 2016 they moved the classification to high risk.

Theresa Bartram survived her ordeal, but not without severe consequences. She is unable to hold in her urine at all now, partly because she has lost feeling in that part of her body. She worries about never being able to enjoy sex again. Her life has been irrevocably altered, and she blames the mesh for “ruining her life.”

[Featured Image by Jochen Schoenfeld/Shutterstock]