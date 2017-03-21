Cam Newton Surgery: Should Carolina Panthers Fans Worry About Newton Injury?

Cam Newton surgery news has caught a lot of Carolina Panthers fans off guard. Newton’s injury is serious enough to demand surgery, but the Panthers still feel he will be ready by the first game of the 2017 NFL season. The biggest problem is that Cam Newton’s shoulder surgery will be on his throwing side, giving Panthers fans and anyone in the Carolina front office a reason to get very stressed about the upcoming procedure. So should Panthers fans be overly concerned about the Newton injury and how long it took for him to get surgery done?

A post on the Carolina Panthers’ Twitter feed relayed the information that three players are going through surgery. Defensive end Charles Johnson and wide receiver Damiere Byrd are also going under the knife in offseason procedures. Charles will undergo a microdiscectomy to deal with a lot of back pain that he has been going through. Byrd has a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee, requiring him to have the knee scoped before going into a rehabilitation program. Cam Newton’s shoulder surgery is certainly going to dominate Panthers’ news though.

Cam Newton injury news was not what fans wanted to hear about at the end of March, as this is the time when teams focus on adding players through free agency and the 2017 NFL Draft. It’s not when fans start learning that their star quarterback is still dealing with a shoulder problem that has become bad enough that surgery is required. Additional offseason Panthers news has already included signing offensive guard Chris Scott, defensive tackle Kyle Love, and cornerback Teddy Williams to free agent contracts.

A Cam Newton injury update was also presented by the team in an online report, addressing some Carolina Panthers rumors about how much time he might miss from his offseason workout program. It turns out that the Panthers were trying to heal Newton’s shoulder injury through rest and rehab, but things didn’t go according to plan. Now, as a last result, Newton’s surgery will be done to make sure that he gets back on track to return before the 2017 NFL season begins. Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion is quoted below.

“We developed a plan for Cam to take a period of rest, a period of rehabilitation and treatment, and then start a gradual throwing program the first part of March. Cam started his program, and the early parts of his rehab had been going well. However, as we worked to advance him into the next stage – the strengthening stage, the throwing stage – he started to have an increase in his pain level and started having pain while throwing.”

The great part of all this Carolina Panthers news is that all three players going through offseason surgeries are expected to return before training camp starts this summer. The Cam Newton injury reportedly took place against the San Diego Chargers in Week 14 of last season. While Newton did end up finishing the game, an MRI later revealed a partially torn rotator cuff. Despite being hurt, Newton also played against the Washington Redskins, Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to finish out the subpar regular season for the Panthers.

Missing offseason workouts isn’t the end of the world, but a torn rotator cuff is something that’s not going to lend itself well to Carolina Panthers rumors. This Newton injury update doesn’t present any good news for fans, especially since the doctors felt that surgery wasn’t needed, but now has to be done as a last resort. The positive outlook that the Pro Bowl quarterback should be back by training camp is certainly good Panthers news, but anytime the star player goes under the knife there is cause for concern. Cam Newton’s surgery is scheduled for March 30.

