‘Captain Planet’ Is Coming Home Just In Time For Earth Day

Under the label of Cartoon Network, Turner and Warner Bros. has begun packaging up all six seasons of Captain Planet and the Planeteers, making all of the show’s episodes available via digital download for the first time. All three of the TBS series (Captain Planet and the Planeteers, The New Adventures of Captain Planet, and The All New Adventures of Captain Planet) is included in the package that includes the five “Planeteers” (Kwame, Wheeler, Linka, Gi, and Ma-Ti) as well the super blue one with green hair, Captain Planet. The cartoon collection will be available on iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, and other online retailers.

Captain Planet first “arrived” on Earth on the cable network channel TBS in 1990 and ran for six seasons for a total of 113 episodes. The premise of the show was that five teenagers from around the world were recruited to help save the planet including Kwame from Africa, Wheeler from North America, Linka from Eastern Europe, Gi from Asia, and Ma-Ti from South America. The five were the chosen ones to help defend Earth from an onslaught of environmental disasters usually brought on by a variety of evil “Eco-villains.” Each were given a ring from Gaia (the spirit of the planet voiced by Whoopi Goldberg) that gave them a measurement of control over different elements of nature including earth, fire, wind, water, and heat. When the five would combine their powers together, they were able to summon Captain Planet.

While the show’s main purpose was to expose environmental dangers lurking on the world such as pollution, deforestation, poaching, and over-consumption, the series also tackled other unrelated subject matter such as drug addiction and AIDS/HIV.

Fans of the Captain Planet and the Planeteers series can share the show with their children by downloading individual episodes for $1.99 each or individual seasons for $9.99 and $14.99 each beginning on April 10, 2017.

Stay woke: Some of the kids from The Magic School Bus grew up to be in the kids in Captain Planet???????? pic.twitter.com/oNOqoLUuyL — Dad® (@conjohnsilvers) March 12, 2017

Memorable Eco-villains from the Captain Planet shows include:

Looten Plunder: A businessman who never actually got his hands dirty by making others do his dirty work for him. He was voiced by James Coburn

A businessman who never actually got his hands dirty by making others do his dirty work for him. He was voiced by James Coburn Robin Plunder: Robin is Looten Plunder’s nephew who works as a movie producer and stages publicity stunts for attention.

Robin is Looten Plunder’s nephew who works as a movie producer and stages publicity stunts for attention. Argos Bleak: Not only was Argos Bleak the bodyguard of Looten Plunder, but he was also a mercenary with a military background, allowing him to fly helicopters and whatnot. He was voiced by S. Scott Bullock

Not only was Argos Bleak the bodyguard of Looten Plunder, but he was also a mercenary with a military background, allowing him to fly helicopters and whatnot. He was voiced by S. Scott Bullock Doctor Barbara “Babs” Blight: Babs was fond of mixing chemicals with technology with the goal of taking over the planet. The role has been voiced by both Meg Ryan and Mary Kay Bergman.

Babs was fond of mixing chemicals with technology with the goal of taking over the planet. The role has been voiced by both Meg Ryan and Mary Kay Bergman. Elizabeth “Betty” Blight: Betty was Doctor Blight’s grandmother who also worked with other Eco-Villain’s grandparents. Apparently evil runs in the family. Voiced by Mary Kay Bergman

Betty was Doctor Blight’s grandmother who also worked with other Eco-Villain’s grandparents. Apparently evil runs in the family. Voiced by Mary Kay Bergman Captain Pollution: Captain Pollution is considered Captain Planet’s polar opposite who can be summoned when the Five Rings of Destruction (Super Radiation, Deforestation, Smog, Toxics, and Hate) come together. He was voiced by David Coburn who also voiced Captain Planet.

Captain Pollution is considered Captain Planet’s polar opposite who can be summoned when the Five Rings of Destruction (Super Radiation, Deforestation, Smog, Toxics, and Hate) come together. He was voiced by David Coburn who also voiced Captain Planet. Duke Nukem: Duke was a radioactive mutant who, like Oscar the Grouch, thrived on radiation and toxic wastes. He was voiced by Dean Stockwell

Duke was a radioactive mutant who, like Oscar the Grouch, thrived on radiation and toxic wastes. He was voiced by Dean Stockwell Leadsuit: Leadsuit was Duke Nukem’s sidekick voiced by Frank Welker.

Leadsuit was Duke Nukem’s sidekick voiced by Frank Welker. Hoggish Greedly: Hoggish was the first villain that the Planeteers and Captain Planet first encountered and was voiced by Ed Asner.

RELATED REPORTS FROM INQUISITR:

Leonardo DiCaprio Making ‘Captain Planet’ Movie – After ‘Before The Flood’, Appian Way Will Produce ’90s Environmentalism-Themed Series

While ‘Lego Batman’ Is Still Tops, Warner Bros. In Talks For New Superman Movie

The Slaughters: A mother-and-son team, The Slaughters were fond of illegal poaching.

A mother-and-son team, The Slaughters were fond of illegal poaching. Sly Sludge: Sly was usually motivated by get-rich-quick money-making schemes that involved in new ways to get rid of garbage. He was voiced by both Martin Sheen and Jim Cummings.

Sly was usually motivated by get-rich-quick money-making schemes that involved in new ways to get rid of garbage. He was voiced by both Martin Sheen and Jim Cummings. Verminous Skumm: A large-than-life rat with a goal of taking over the world.

A large-than-life rat with a goal of taking over the world. Zarm: Has a passion for war and destruction including destroying Gaia and Captain Planet. He was voiced by Sting, David Warner, and Malcolm McDowell.

[Featured Image by Cartoon Network]