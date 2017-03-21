Demi Lovato Hacked Again: More Alleged Naked Photos Leak

Naked photos of Demi Lovato have allegedly leaked online after the singer and actress was reportedly hacked once again.

According to various reports, naked photos thought to be of Lovato found their way online on March 21 and allegedly show Demi in various states of undress, showing off a whole lot of skin from both the top and bottom half of her body.

Following in the footsteps of a slew of stars who have had naked photos leak online in recent days — including Katie Cassidy, Dylan Penn, and Amanda Seyfried, as reported by UnrealityTV — Gossip Cop is now reporting that two new nude photos of Lovato have surfaced online, although it’s not clear if the various leaks are linked.

The person alleged to be Demi is reportedly seen lying in bed nude in one photo that hit the web this week while reportedly wearing an Adidas sweatshirt that’s unzipped to show off her cleavage.

The second naked photo swirling around online shows the woman alleged to be Lovato, who Gossip Cop described as being a “faceless woman,” who was “exposing the lower half of her body.”

However, the site noted that the snap is framed in such a way where the lady’s face cannot be seen, meaning whether the naked photo showing the bottom half of the woman’s body is actually of Demi cannot be fully verified.

But while the authenticity of the images has not been officially confirmed by Demi or her team, Lovato’s naked photo hack was also reported by the Sun, which claimed that Lovato’s face reportedly can be seen in the first image that shows off her bare chest. The outlet reported that Demi is “smiling at the camera” in the snap.

Demi’s Lovato’s latest alleged hacking was also reported by the Daily Mail, which claimed that Lovato had once again been “victimized” and her accounts compromised.

Demi has not yet addressed the alleged naked photo leak, and it’s not clear how the hacker got hold of the nude images alleged to be of Lovato. However, this isn’t the first time the “Confident” singer’s name has been thrown into a nude photo scandal.

Back in 2013, Radar Online reported that nude photos of Demi in bed with then-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama leaked online that allegedly showed the former couple kissing and naked in bed together.

Demi was also subject to a nude photo hacking a year later in 2014, as Radar Online claimed that naked photos of the star were being shopped around as part of a huge hacking scandal that saw a number of celebrities have their iCloud accounts hacked and naked photos leaked online.

The site claimed that there were 20 photos being shopped around three years ago and supposedly showed a woman thought to be Lovato in the nude and in what was described as being “compromising positions,” including being topless in bed and naked in a bath tub.

The person in possession of the photos claimed at the time that snaps were, in fact, of Demi, claiming that the nude images showed a number of features unique to Lovato, including her facial features and numerous tattoos.

“These are Demi. The collection I have show some nude, including face, some including parts of the body Demi is known for — tattoos, butt, chin,” the person who obtained of the naked images said to be of Lovato alleged to the site at the time. “Then, I have pictures of her getting rowdy… I can guarantee you these photos are legitimately of Demi Lovato.”

What do you think of Demi Lovato allegedly being the victim of yet another naked photo scandal?

