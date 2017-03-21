Why ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Gay Scene Doesn’t Matter

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aubrey Whittington and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Disney has recently caused a lot of havoc among people of all beliefs and nationalities over a recent inclusion of a gay scene in their new record-breaking film, Beauty and the Beast. Countries like Russia and Malaysia have been in an uproar, and theaters in the United States have refused to screen the highly anticipated movie.

The gay scene everyone is talking about in Beauty and the Beast is certainly nothing to fuss over. This topic has been overblown, and people were anxiously waiting on the edge of their seats to hear whether or not Malaysia will be showing Beauty and the Beast. For the record, they have decided to show Beauty and the Beast in theaters, even with the inclusion of the gay scene.

#BeautyAndTheBeast "gay scene," as some call it, is soooo overblown and is soooo not a problem… the world has gone crazy! — Shauli Bar-On (@shauli_baron) March 20, 2017

Here’s what happens in the movie. This is your one warning for a spoiler alert. If you have not seen Beauty and the Beast and want to make a judgment on the gay moment for yourself, then read no further!

LeFou, more popularly known simply as Gaston’s sidekick, is the character in the hot seat for Disney’s live-action movie, Beauty and the Beast. LeFou is played by Josh Gad, is best known for lending his voice to the lovable snowman, Olaf, in Disney’s popular animated movie, ‘Frozen.’

While there are references of LeFou having a crush on his friend Gaston throughout Beauty and the Beast, this is really only acted out in one single scene. In a blink-and-you-will-miss-it moment, LeFou and Gaston dance with each other for two, possibly three, seconds. Mind you; this is all during a scene where everyone in the room is switching partners and dancing.

In an interview with Attitude, Beauty and the Beast film director Bill Condon addresseD the gay scene this way.

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realising that he has these feelings. And Josh [Gad] makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

After all of the hype that this scene has warranted, viewers going into the movie are probably sitting there wondering when the steamy kiss will happen. Here’s a bigger spoiler alert; that steamy kiss in Beauty and the Beast that has been all over bait-and-click articles never happens.

Beauty and the Beast’s big gay nightmare: How one dumb scene sparked global furor https://t.co/meryV86DqZ pic.twitter.com/ojlAD48I9Q — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 17, 2017

According to Refinery 29, Disney is extremely proud of the scene where LeFou and Gaston dance. This three-second scene is apparently a small homage to Academy Award-winning songwriter and playwright Howard Ashman. He was instrumental in the 1991 Beauty and the Beast Disney film, and he died of AIDS before the movie hit the theaters.

The LGBTQ community probably feels as though Disney has come up short in the big hype behind Beauty and the Beast.

STATEMENT: "BEAUTY & THE BEAST will feature Disney's first gay character." REACTION: pic.twitter.com/O0apmKbDtS — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) March 1, 2017

Vulture put it this way about Beauty and the Beast.

“Disney can pat itself on its back all it wants for turning a villainous buffoon that was coded as gay in the original film into a morally ambiguous buffoon who is more obviously gay, confides in a teapot, and tries out dancing with a man. Although I adored the movie overall, part of my frustration with it is that I had hoped for more out of Condon’s ‘exclusively gay moment.”

If Disney had not made such a big deal about their first gay character and their first gay scene, many would have missed the insignificant scene altogether. This hyped gay moment flows with the story narrative. For those of you excited about Beauty and the Beast, certainly, go see the movie. If you were looking forward to Beauty and the Beast solely for its gay scene, you might want to keep your money.

