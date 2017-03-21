‘Gold Rush’ Star Dave Turin Decides To Leave The Show

This was a tough season for Todd Hoffman’s crew as they struggled to find gold, and although they managed to bring in enough to pay the men for their hard work, the tension and stress became too much for some. Fans of the show are well aware of the fact that during the season finale of Gold Rush aptly titled “Final Fury,” fan favorite Dave Turin was involved in an altercation with another member of Todd Hoffman’s crew.

During the season finale, equipment problems forced Todd Hoffman to shut down the Sacramento claim and send Dave over to Fairplay. This didn’t make sense to Turin, and before anyone knows what is going on, he and Trey Poulson were fighting. The camera crew scrambled over to the scene and captured Dave Turin yelling, “I’m going to kill him!” The other men pulled them apart for a few seconds before Dave lunged for Trey, knocking Todd down in the process and striking Trey from behind as they continued to roll around on the ground.

Both men were pulled apart again, and they stormed off saying they quit the team. Once everyone had a chance to calm down, Todd sat down with the two men and they apologized. That night, Dave Turin gave a heartfelt speech and apologized to the entire crew, but apparently this was not the end of the story. Dave Turin recently posted to his Facebook page that he can no longer be a part of Gold Rush.

“I want to take the time to say thank you to all you true fans, especially those that have written me with encouraging, kind words. It’s definitely not how I had expected my run with Gold Rush to end, but it is clear to me that it is time to move on. I have some new opportunities, so you just might see me in the future – God willing. Keep the positive posts coming my way, they really mean a lot to me. God bless you and yours, Dozer Dave.”

Dave Turin opened up to People earlier in the season, and discussed how it all started to fall apart. Dave’s fight with Trey wasn’t the only physical altercation to occur within the Hoffman crew as everyone grew more frustrated with their situation. Turin shared that it was a rough year for all, and that they couldn’t predict what would happen within the crew.

“That was the hardest part, to see my group … my family… disintegrate from within. It was painful,” Dave Turin went on to say. “I don’t like that we fall apart. You’ll see some difficult things… You’ll see some apologies and I’m one of the guys that’s involved in that and I had to examine my own self. I had to question my own motives and thoughts.”

Dave Turin added that throughout the season he wasn’t sure if what he was doing was the right thing for him or for the crew.

“I did question whether I was in the right spot,” the 57-year-old remarked. “I have always been one of the leaders and I felt like I … I felt responsible for it. If you can’t keep your team together, you will always have self doubt. I questioned my leadership and attitude through it all.”

Team Hoffman imploded last night. Watch the #GoldRush season finale right here: https://t.co/TEyhbo7WH2 pic.twitter.com/0MGzhEw6L2 — Gold Rush (@Gold_Rush) March 11, 2017

What all this means for Dave Turin remains to be seen. Fans have been speculating that perhaps he will eventually get his own series, or perhaps he will stay with Gold Rush and just move to another crew. Over the seven seasons of Gold Rush, Dave Turin has been an integral part of the Hoffman crew, and his expertise and sage advice will undoubtedly be sorely missed.

Although the series recently wrapped up, Gold Rush: Pay Dirt will air on Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m. ET and the episode is titled “War and Peace.” During the episode, there will be further discussion about what transpired between Dave and Trey. For those who missed the season finale, the episode is available through Discovery GO.

No matter what Dave Turin decides to do or where he goes, fans everywhere are wishing him luck in all his future endeavors. To keep track of what he’s doing and where he’s headed next, Dave Turin encourages fans to follow him on Facebook page or on his official website.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]