‘CHiPs’ Stars Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell Share Their Secret To Marital Bliss

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell seem like the perfect couple in and out of Hollywood and seeing them work together on film only serves to reinforce the idea that their bond is unbreakable, even though both Dax and Kristen have assured us that they do have their battles. Now, as Shepard gushes over working with Bell and Kristen opens up to the secret behind their happiness, the realization that their relationship can, at times, become just as frayed as any other only serves to draw that much more admiration from their fans. After all, if Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell can survive Hollywood on top of normal relationship trials, they must truly be made for each other.

CHiPs Star Dax Shepard Boasts About Working With His Favorite Actress

Dax Shepard may play one of the leads of CHiPs, but that hasn’t kept the actor from becoming one of the film’s biggest fans, as Variety found out, when Shepard was interviewed at the red carpet premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Shepard has a good reason for touting CHiPs’ brilliance, since he also produced, directed, and wrote the feature film reboot, which he compares to Bad Boys and Lethal Weapon in describing it as an action oriented comedy.

The CHiPs mastermind says he had always envisioned Michael Pena in the Ponch role, but admits Jon Baker might have been better played by another actor, suggesting that he would have liked Chris Pratt in the role. All in all, however, Dax says CHiPs came out just how he imagined it, while writing the script in a quiet motel room.

One other actor made Dax’s day, when she agreed to play a cheating, heartless wife in CHiPs and that, of course, would be Kristen Shepard. In the film, Shepard and Bell also play husband and wife, though the character could learn a thing or two from Kristen.

Shepard takes a turn to boast about getting to direct and to work with his wife.

“She gives me a great rate,” says Shepard. “She’s my favorite actor. She’s perfect on every take. It’s very annoying.”

Kristen Bell is equally proud to work with Dax, revealing that her husband’s approach to directing makes coming to work a real joy.

“Once a week he’d get everyone on the set together and say: ‘Our number one priority is to have fun. We’re in the best business and we have a responsibility to have fun so if you’re not having fun, come find me.'”

Kristen Bell Reveals The Secret To A Long Marriage

This is not a bit. @daxshepard has sincerely suggested the new home for the lazy boy from his office be in the center of my living room. He made an adorable argument about how epic his TV viewing experience will be if I let him keep it there. The man has lost his mind. #chiphappens A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Any fans of Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell can attest to the fun-loving couple’s light hearts and empathy for others, but, as People recently discovered, the couple does have its share of hard times. Just like in any relationship, Kristen and Shepard do come upon conflicts and sometimes they reach an impasse, but, instead of letting the problem fester, Ms. Bell reveals they seek out help. The CHiPs actress says they regularly see a therapist to help them get through the bad times.

“We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories,” shares Ms. Bell.

Kristen explains that, while the therapist is available to help them, it really comes down to their dedication to making their relationship work. Even during major blowouts, there’s still a part of Kristen that wants to work things out and make the most of their life together.

“We both take responsibility when we are wrong, and I think it is easy to work with him because I married him, because I enjoy spending time with him and I trust him,” Bell explains of Shepard. “That is exactly what I want in someone that I work with.”

Kristen and Dax have been married for over three years, but the CHiPs actress reveals that they have been fighting even longer. During the first year of dating, Ms. Bell recalls a major blowout fight with Shepard, while the couple traveled cross-country on their motorcycle. What was the fight about? Music.

“…we were fighting about the playlist, and I got so mad at him at one point that I refused to hold onto him,” Kristen recalls. “So I was on the back and just held onto the [bike] because I didn’t want to touch him.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]