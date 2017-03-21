Bonner Bolton Embarrassed By ‘DWTS’ Premiere Incident

Bonner Bolton found out the hard way that you can’t hide from Dancing With the Stars cameras. On the DWTS Season 24 premiere, cameras caught Bolton, a professional bull rider, as he put his arm around his partner, pro dancer Sharna Burgess, but his hand drifted a little too low. Bonner’s hand fell between Burgess’ thighs, and she discreetly removed it without missing a beat.

But Dancing fans caught Bonner’s embarrassing moment after an eagle-eyed viewer posted the now-viral moment on Twitter.

Sharna and Bonner can I be invited to the wedding #dwts pic.twitter.com/boUalCvDQl — Chelsea Greenstein (@chelseaaagreen) March 21, 2017

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, an embarrassed Bolton addressed the “hand placement that went south” and said it was “totally unintentional.”

“I was just stargazed by Nick and Peta’s performance and I was looking at the TV screen,” Bonner explained. “I felt her bump into me yet I wasn’t really looking at what was bumping into me.”

EXCLUSIVE: Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton address that "unintentional" viral moment during #DWTS premiere. https://t.co/tiMUiaPNJF pic.twitter.com/71iW2BXYnr — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 21, 2017

Bonner Bolton doesn’t deny his chemistry with his partner, telling ET that on the day they first met on his ranch, he saw “a fiery redhead” who just took his breath away. But the sizzling couple has denied any inappropriate behavior.

“Oh gosh,” Burgess told People after crotch-gate.

“I am a professional. Look, we have a lot of chemistry and we have a lot of fun, but first and foremost we are trying to do a really great job in this competition. I want Bonner to be around until the end and I want to take this man to the finale. That is our priority. Everyone is making a lot of our really obvious chemistry.”

.@bonner_bolton and @SharnaBurgess Cha Cha to the Move and turn the dance floor into a burning ring of ???? ????????! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/Bn9ZGUEvXF — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) March 21, 2017

Bolton added that his partner is “as 100 percent a professional as she is beautiful,” and added she’s pushing him hard in rehearsals. During the live show, eyebrows were raised when Bonner Bolton said Sharna was “drilling” him hard and “cracking the whip.”

Proud to be partners with this beautiful young lady it is truly an honor ma'am @sharnaburgess ???????????????? #shootforthestars A post shared by Bonner Bolton (@bonner_bolton) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:26am PST

Of course, after fans caught the unintended grab (it didn’t help that Sharna was wearing the shortest Daisy Dukes possible), Burgess took to Twitter to defend Bonner against “ridiculous and gossip hungry fools,” making it clear that he is “a true gentleman” and that the incident was “an innocent accident.” Sharna also said that Bonner Bolton is extremely embarrassed by his unfortunate hand placement and added that anyone who thinks it was anything more than an accident is “straight up stupid.”

Then those ppl are ridiculous and gossip hungry fools … he is a true gentleman and absolutely would never. It was an innocent accident https://t.co/Hmq9wuUKuZ — Sharna Burgess (@SharnaBurgess) March 21, 2017

Anyone who has the ridiculous idea that it was intentional…is straight up stupid. As in lacking th intelligence to realize it was innocent — Sharna Burgess (@SharnaBurgess) March 21, 2017

@bonner_bolton 's a true southern gentleman & was so embarrassed that it even happened let alone got caught on camera for gossips to gawk at — Sharna Burgess (@SharnaBurgess) March 21, 2017

Sharna later told Glamour she’s just doing her job with Bolton.

“Listen, after tonight it’s pretty impossible to deny that we have chemistry,” the DWTS pro admitted to Glamour. “So we would be silly to deny it. But first and foremost, I want Bonner to go as far as he possibly can in this competition. One of my favorite things in this world is my job, and I get to teach and watch this man grow and tell his story. I’m going to do that to the best of my ability.”

Bolton, who survived a near-fatal fall from a bull last year but was temporarily paralyzed after breaking his C2 vertebra, praised his partner for taking a cowboy with no rhythm and no coordination and turning him into a dancer.

“I’ve come a long way from being paralyzed a year ago,” Bonner said.

While their chemistry sizzles, Sharna and Bonner addressed rumors that they are dating. Bonner and Sharna told Fox 411 they are they are both “very single.”

“I think they are set on fire right now because of our [rehearsal footage] package and the accidental innuendoes in the Sky Box. Obviously, we have chemistry,” the pro dancer said.

Before the hand incident, Bolton and Burgess danced a country-themed cha-cha to Luke Bryan’s “Move,” earning a score of 22 out of 40 points on the DWTS premiere. You can see Bonner Bolton’s first dance below.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC Dancing With the Stars/Instagram]