Kylie Jenner ‘X-Rated’ Blushes To Launch Amid Empty Highlighter Scandal

Kylie Jenner is about to launch new compact blushes for her Kylie Cosmetics line with scandalous names like ‘X-Rated’ and ‘Barely Legal.’ However, the real scandal is the fact that Kylie’s fans have been receiving empty highlighter compacts. Will the incident have an impact on sales of her new blush product?

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner unveiled her latest addition to her Kylie Cosmetics makeup range. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced her new collection of compact blushes—five different shades, with five different scandalous names.

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram posted a photo of the five shades: Barely Legal, Virginity, Hot and Bothered, Hopeless Romantic, and X-Rated.

Blushes???? launching this Friday at 3pm pst! A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:31pm PDT

The Kylie Cosmetics blush collection will launch on Friday, but Kylie wanted to give her fans a sneak peak on Wednesday on her Instagram and Snapchat.

#Song: 4422 – Drake/Sampha A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 21, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Kylie described the blush collection as a “dream” come true.

Kylie Cosmetics other products, like the new Kylighter compact highlighters, have sold out extremely quickly. Kylie Jenner announced that they would be restocking the highlighter last week, according to Bustle.

The Kylighter continues to sell out despite the overwhelming number of complaints from customers and fans who claimed that they received empty packages.

Instead of receiving the $22 Kylighter they ordered, customers were getting an empty compact.

People took to social media and tweeted at the reality star, and her cosmetics brand directly to tell them about the empty product.

According to Buzzfeed, the empty highlighter accusations was not the first time the cosmetics brand has been accused of misconduct.

Kylie Cosmetics was accused of stealing ideas for her ad campaigns and even allegedly repackaged old lip kits and disguised them as limited-edition shades.

Customers filed an official complaint with the Better Business Bureau last month, claiming that there was a horrible smell coming from the brand’s Royal Peach Eyeshadow Pallette, according to Mirror.

Some customers posted images of emails they received from Kylie Cosmetics apologizing and promising to send a “one -time courtesy replacement package.”

One Twitter user was not impressed with Kylie Cosmetics “apology.”

I guess if you get enough retweets and likes they’ll send you a new kylighter…?????☕️ pic.twitter.com/Q94tCvPxD5 — jordan byers???? (@jordanebyers) March 9, 2017

Kylie Jenner’s fans have proven to be dedicated time and time again. Will her Kylie Cosmetics blush line be any different? Alternatively, will customers finally take a stand and boycott the reality star’s faulty products? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

