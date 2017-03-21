‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans And David Eason Face Split Rumors After Engagement

Teen Mom 2 couple Jenelle Evans and David Eason are facing allegations of a possible split just weeks after becoming engaged during a romantic hike.

According to a new report, Jenelle Evans’ fans and followers began wondering if she and Eason had split after noticing that the father of three had suddenly gone missing from Facebook and that Evans had updated her profile photo from one of her and Eason to one of her and her daughter around the same time.

“[Jenelle Evans] has yet to comment on her relationship status since sparking rumors about the split, though she did drop some hints about her man,” In Touch Weekly magazine revealed to readers on March 20.

While Jenelle Evans has stayed mum on the rumors, she did recently share a retweet about her boyfriend, which seemed to confirm they were still together.

The message read, “David looks like he helps [you] so much around the house and with the kids! You got yourself [an] awesome man, so happy for [you].”

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Mar 12, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

Jenelle Evans has been dating David Eason since 2015. As fans will recall, the Teen Mom 2 star began living with Eason just a short time after she and Nathan Griffith, the father of her 2-year-old son Kaiser, called off their engagement.

Evans has been known to move fast with her relationships, and her time with Eason has been no different. Although the mother of three told People Magazine last March that she and Eason were taking things slow and had no plans to start a family or get married, she was pregnant just months later and engaged a short time after that.

“He’s a very hard worker, and I love that about him,” Evans told the magazine last year. “He doesn’t care about me making money, or how much I get, he still pays his own bills, and he still gives me money for rent and everything, which I’ve never had any boyfriend do!”

Although Jenelle Evans claimed David Eason was a hard worker, her mother, Barbara Evans, recently claimed Eason quit his job a short time after meeting her and hasn’t worked ever since. That said, Evans’ children reportedly get along well with Eason, and he’s often seen spending time with one of his two older children.

“Jace absolutely loves him, [he] always wants to be around him,” Evans continued. “And he has an 8-year-old daughter that comes and spends the weekends along with Jace, so they get along very well and everyone is just really happy.”

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Jenelle Evans and David Eason welcomed their first child together on January 24. One day later, her Teen Mom 2 co-star Chelsea Houska welcomed a baby with husband Cole DeBoer. Since then, Jenelle Evans has shared numerous photos of her daughter on Instagram, but when it comes to spending time with Houska, Evans doesn’t appear to have done so quite yet.

While Jenelle Evans was in Los Angeles for over a week last month, Chelsea Houska canceled her Teen Mom 2 live after show appearance and chose to instead stay home with her weeks-old baby. Meanwhile, Evans enjoyed her time in Los Angeles without her newborn and shared photos of her trip with Eason online.

After giving birth to daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, Jenelle Evans took to Snapchat, where she confirmed she was on birth control by sharing a photo of Mirena.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and David Eason, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]