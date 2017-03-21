Khloe Kardashian Dropped From Size 12 To Size 4, Says She Was Snubbed Over Size

Khloe Kardashian has undoubtedly put a lot of work into getting in shape and recently confessed that she was able to shrink from a respectable size 12 to a svelte size 4. Khloe recently has been promoting her own brand of jeans called Good American but recently, she revealed that she avoided buying denim, according to an interview with Grazia. She said that because of her curvaceous figure, shopping trips with her petite older sisters often left her feeling “embarrassed and ashamed.”

“When I used to shop at high-end boutiques for jeans with my sisters, they would ask for waist size 28 or 26. It made me feel so embarrassed and ashamed that for a long time in my life I didn’t wear denim… It does scar. I’ve held on to those words for so long.”

"I feel like such a heifer. I had two bowls of Special K, 3 pieces of turkey bacon, a handful of popcorn, 5 peanut butter M&M's and like 3 pieces of licorice." Cher from clueless A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 21, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Khloe lamented that when she would ask the sales clerk for a 31, they often did not carry them and made her felt bad for even asking. So when Khloe Kardashian decided she wanted to make jeans, she teamed up Emma Grede to create Good American. She made sure they would fit most American women and the popular denim brand carries size 4 through size 28.

More than likely, if you’ve seen Khloe wearing jeans on social media, they are her own brand that she is modeling. She wears them a lot and a few other celebrities have also become fans. Naturally, Kylie Jenner is wearing her sister’s pants but stars like Gabrielle Union and Chrissy Teigen are also rocking the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s new line.

I see you @chrissyteigen and @gabunion looking damn GOOD in your @GoodAmerican Good Legs Crop jeans!! Available now at GoodAmerican.com ???????? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 18, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

It’s no secret that Khloe Kardashian started getting in shape as a sort of revenge after her relationship with Lamar Odom fell apart. She started to workout and watch what she ate and as she saw results, Khloe would start working out more until she even started to enjoy it. She has talked in depth about her weight struggles and her newfound love of fitness, even writing a book about it.

Now that Khloe is in the best shape of her life, she has revealed that she still has to work hard to maintain it. She gives a lot of tips about how to love your body and stay fit at the same time on her website. Recently Khloe wrote:

“Getting in shape is NOT about a weight number, dolls! Relying on the scale can really kill your motivation because you’ll often lose fat but gain muscle, which means those numbers can often be discouraging. So here’s the deal: The way your body LOOKS is the #1 best way to tell that you’re moving forward. Taking progress pics of yourself about every four weeks will allow you to see how your body is changing over time. Nothing is more motivating and rewarding than when you compare your pics and actually see the payoff! So get busy, my selfie sistas—the camera never lies!”

Those are some great body positive tips from someone who has made amazing progress both mentally and physically. Really, whether you love the Kardashians or hate them, there is no arguing that Khloe Kardashian has really blossomed in recent years and she looks fabulous but that didn’t come without a lot of hard work.

Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that she works out with a trainer every day. She also eliminated problem foods that were helping her hang on to a few extra pounds that she was hoping to lose. According to Khloe, she loves cheese and milk but that eliminating dairy from her diet was a huge help. After not eating those foods for a month, she dropped another 11 pounds.

Now that Khloe Kardashian has slimmed down to a size 4, do you think she looks the better than she ever has before? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]