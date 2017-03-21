Donald Trump Impeachment: Top Congresswoman Tells POTUS To ‘Get Ready’

In a tweet posted Tuesday, March 21, Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) reiterated her claim that a Donald Trump impeachment is imminent.

Waters, the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, seems to believe that there may be enough evidence to impeach the President and that Trump probably shouldn’t be too complacent.

The California Democrat summed up her thoughts in four words.

Get ready for impeachment. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) March 21, 2017

It is unclear whether the tweet was directed at President Trump, the public, or both. It also remains to be seen whether the California congresswoman’s tweet was a reaction to the FBI’s revelation earlier this week or was merely a blanket statement.

On Monday, March 20, FBI Director James Comey announced that the bureau has been looking into the possibility of some form of coordination between the Russians and the Trump campaign. Comey’s testimony was the first public acknowledgment that the intelligence community is indeed investigating the Trump campaign and its relationship with Moscow as Russia attempted to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

This was completely against President Trump’s numerous earlier statements insisting that the Russia story “is fake news” cooked up by the Democrats to undermine his presidency.

James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

In addition, both Comey and National Security Agency director Adm. Michael S. Rogers told the House Intelligence Committee during the Monday hearing that they have no evidence to back up Trump’s claim that Trump Tower had been wiretapped during the campaign on the orders of President Obama.

Waters’ tweet was sent out less than 24 hours after Comey’s revelation.

In an interview over the weekend, Waters told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that the issue with Russia could be the downfall of the Trump White House. Referring to right-wing conservatives, Waters said, “I think in the final analysis they are going to have to move away from [President Trump].”

“And we will see that [President Trump] will be in a position where he will meet the criteria for high crimes and misdemeanors, and I maintain that’s where impeachment comes in.”

Last week, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), also hinted that the Donald Trump impeachment is on the horizon. The ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee said that the President will “get himself out of office soon,” suggesting that he would do so before he is forced out of office.

Senator Feinstein made the comments about the possible Donald Trump impeachment during an impromptu question and answer session in Los Angeles on Friday, March 17.

“We know he is breaking the law every day,” a protester said. “He has obvious dealings with Russia. There’s so many things he’s doing that are unconstitutional. How are we going to get him out?”

“We have a lot of people looking at this, technical people,” Feinstein answered. “And I think he is going to get himself out.”

The senator also seemingly referenced recent business trips by Donald Jr. and Eric, Trump’s sons. The two are currently running the Trump Organization while their father is in office.

“I think sending sons to another country to make a financial deal for his company and then have that covered with government expenses — I think those government expenses should not be allowed.”

But when asked about her opinion on whether President Trump has done anything that could have him impeached, she declined to give a straightforward answer.

Part 4 of Q&A. A protester asked "how do we get Trump out" @SenFeinstein responds: "I think he is going to get himself out." pic.twitter.com/VJ9TK0K0cF — Javier Panzar (@jpanzar) March 17, 2017

Apart from the possible collusion with Russia to disrupt the election, President Donald Trump may also face impeachment because of his insistence on holding on to his commercial real estate empire while he is in office. Experts have pointed out that this may be a breach of the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause, which prohibits sitting Presidents from receiving gifts from foreign leaders. Many have noted that foreign governments could curry favor with Trump by spending money at his hotels and resorts.

A Donald Trump impeachment petition was launched almost as soon as the President was sworn in. As of writing, the petition has more than 909,000 signers.

[Featured Image by Jim Lo Scalzo/Getty Images]