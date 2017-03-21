Green Bay Packers Are Still A Potential Landing Spot For Adrian Peterson

The Green Bay Packers have been a rumored landing spot for Adrian Peterson since his release from the Minnesota Vikings. It would be some kind of revenge for Packers fans to sign the running back that has been the face of the Vikings’ franchise for years; just like the Vikings did when they signed Brett Favre. Despite that small tidbit, Peterson could solve the dilemma in the Green Bay backfield.

At this point in time, Ty Montgomery is looking like the regular season starting running back. After him, the Packers are shorthanded at the running back position. Eddie Lacy chose to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, and James Starks has not been brought back, so far.

All of that being said, it appears that Peterson could still be headed to Green Bay when everything is said and done.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Peterson is still one of the potential options for the Packers in the backfield. Signing Peterson may not be a terribly popular idea within the Packers’ fan base, but if he can get back to full health, he could be the difference between a playoff elimination and a Super Bowl win.

Last season with the Vikings, Peterson’s season ended extremely early with an injury. He carried the football just 37 times for 72 yards and no touchdowns. Just two years ago, however, Peterson showed that he still had a lot of football left to play with 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns on 327 carries.

Even though Peterson is 32-years-old, he still is worth the gamble for the Packers. The longer that he has remained a free agent this offseason, the more his price tag has been driven down. Other teams with a need at the running back position have been finding their answers, and Peterson hasn’t been that answer.

Aaron Rodgers isn’t getting any younger, and he is looking for the Packers to make the moves necessary to get him back to the Super Bowl. It has become increasingly obvious that he cannot win another Super Bowl without more help. Ted Thompson has responded with Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks this offseason, but adding a big name like Peterson would be a clear sign to Rodgers.

While the Packers are one of the potential landing spots for Peterson, there are other teams that are likely monitoring the free agent running back, as well. Teams like the Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and New England Patriots still could get involved at some point.

If the Packers were to sign Peterson, it would likely be to a short-term deal. More than likely, he will sign a one or two-year deal in order to attempt to boost his value with a big year or two before trying to sign one last contract.

Needless to say, adding Peterson would be the flashiest free agency signing that Thompson has ever made in Green Bay. They have never been a free agency threat, but that could change with a move for Peterson. Even if he isn’t considered the best running back in the NFL anymore, there is no question that having a player with that track record would be a scare for opposing defensive coordinators.

Expect to see the Packers bring in another running back before the end of the offseason. They could choose to wait until the draft to bring in a young running back, but Peterson might be exactly what they need to take the next step.

Do you think the Green Bay Packers should sign Adrian Peterson? If not, who would you like to see them target, or are you happy with the current backfield depth chart in Green Bay? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

