Scheana Shay Opens Up About Her Divorce: ‘I Didn’t Leave. He Did’

Scheana Shay didn’t leave her husband, Mike, after two years of marriage, despite what many have assumed.

As the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules continues, fans will see the moments that led up to the demise of Scheana Shay’s marriage and on Twitter, she recently shed some light on their recent split.

“That’s the thing people don’t get. I didn’t leave. He did!” she wrote on March 20.

After fans had learned a bit more about her split, Scheana Shay continued to speak out and assured fans that there is no need to worry about her current state. “I’m strong. And I’m doing amazing. I have just chosen to stop watching this season. So I find out from you guys what’s going on,” she explained.

A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Feb 19, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

Scheana Shay and Mike Shay tied the knot during Vanderpump Rules Season 3 after getting engaged on camera one season prior. Then, in late 2016, after several weeks of rumors claiming Mike Shay may have suffered a drug relapse, they announced they were parting ways with a joint statement to Us Weekly.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” their statement read. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

Shortly after the end of her marriage, Scheana Shay began spending time with actor Robert Parks Valletta, and in mid-December, she turned up on his Instagram page.

Although Scheana Shay waited until February to confirm her relationship with Valletta, she’s reportedly been dating him for the past few months, and now that their relationship is out in the open, they’ve been sharing photos of one another on social media. Earlier this month, the new couple shared a couple of pictures from Big Bear, where they enjoyed a fun ski trip, and days ago, Scheana Shay posted a photo of herself and Valletta on the beach together in Hawaii.

As Scheana Shay’s tweets continued, she was met by a fan who expressed her hopes that the reality star would one day have someone who treated her the way she deserved.

In response, she told the fan, “He already is!! I have a good one. Keep watching the reunion episodes and you will learn more about why it all ended etc…”

A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

“I signed up to put my life out there. You all have been on this journey [with] me and I want to share as much as I can. The whole picture,” she continued.

Scheana Shay’s new boyfriend won’t be seen during the remaining episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5, but when it comes to the series’ upcoming sixth season, which will reportedly begin filming in May, he may make a cameo. Earlier this month, Scheana Shay spoke to Us Weekly about Valletta’s possible appearance on the show, claiming that the decision to embark on a career in reality television will be his decision.

“If he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that,” she said. “It will not be to the level of the other guys on the show. He’s a very busy man. He has more than one job and won’t have time for all of our drama.”

To see more of Scheana Shay and her now-estranged husband, Mike Shay, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]