Erika Girardi: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Contestant Proudly Embraces Sexuality

Erika Girardi isn’t afraid to use her platform on Dancing with the Stars as a vehicle to embrace her sexuality. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, performing under her stage name Erica Jayne, is poised to use her characteristic blend of racy costumes and giant personality to tear up this season of DWTS.

On Monday night’s episode, the RHOBH star danced a sexy cha-cha to her own song “XXpen$ive.”

In characteristic Erica Jayne fashion, the dance was full of sizzle and sexuality. And while it was a hit with the audience and two of the judges, the saucy routine fell short with judge Len Goodman, who called it “raunchy.” Bustle writer Lindsay Denninger calls that criticism “unfair.”

“I know that Len can be a stick in the mud, and in some instances, he’s right — he is a stickler for lines and steps and all that, but to deny a woman her expression of sexuality is lame. He doesn’t have any right to judge her persona. He can judge her steps, and that’s about it.”

However, one bad review is not enough to stop Erica. And, in fact, as she told Fox News last week, she rejects the idea that you can be too sexy for television.

“I don’t know what to say about that, except perhaps [my critics are] a little boring themselves. No. You can never be too sexy for mainstream television.”

The 46-year-old’s raw sexuality comes out not only in her moves and song choices but also in her costumes. She says that ready to push ABC’s censors to the limit when it comes to the costumes they’ll allow her to wear on the show.

“My costumes and ballroom costumes are kind of close. My costumes are sheer, illusion catsuits with crystals over the important parts. They really let the feminine form show. When you look at ballroom costumes, they’re very sexy and very feminine. That’s up my alley.”

In fact, Erika Girardi created the character of Erika Jayne simply because Erika Girardi’s personality was simply too big to be contained by her own name.

Since the early 1990s, Girardi has built up her brand and name recognition through a series of small TV and movie roles and, later, a respectable career producing hit dance singles. But she became a household name when she appeared in Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. There, she quickly became a fan favorite.

“Real Housewives has been a lot of fun, and of course, trying at times. But it’s actually nice to get to know these women. They all have great parts to them and sometimes we don’t see that about each other, but it’s been a great way for me to bring in a level of awareness to what I do as performer.”

Still, Erika wanted to be more than just Erika Girardi, wife of lawyer Tom Girardi. So, she says, she created the character of Erika Jayne to express herself more fully.

“I think when it comes to the ballroom it’s all fabulosity. It’s the perfect place for Erika Jayne’s over-the-top persona. It’s costumes, hair, makeup, performance, dance and passion — that’s what’s it all about for Erika Jayne.”

And as for her Dancing with the Stars competition, Erica is not worried; she says she intends to bring “a certain amount” of energy, fire, and sex to her performances, and let the judges’ decisions fall where they may.

