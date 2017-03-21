How Exes Jenny Slate, Chris Evans Are Handling Their Split Very Differently

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans were initially considered an odd pairing when news broke out that the two stars were dating, and in a recent interview with Vulture, Slate cited the differences in their social circles and lifestyles as one of the reasons for their breakup.

Slate, who started out in comedy and later became known for her voice work in animation, as well as her role as Mona-Lisa on Parks and Recreation, spoke warmly to Vulture about her ex-boyfriend and said that she didn’t mind talking about Chris Evans and their past relationship.

“I don’t mind talking about him at all. He’s a lovely person. I don’t know. It feels like such a huge thing. Last year was a giant, big year for my heart. I’ve never, ever thought to keep anything private because that’s not really what I’m like, and now I’m learning those things, and they’re weird, kind of demented lessons to learn.”

Evans, on the other hand, has been far more reticent about his split from Slate, his co-star in the indie film Gifted. When asked about his relationship with Jenny Slate by Esquire– an interview that is memorable within itself because it involves the interviewer jumping out of a plane with Evans, the actor acknowledged that they were dating before, but Evans was understandably reluctant to speak more about the subject.

“Yeah, but I’m steering clear of those questions.”

Evans’s reservedness when it comes to sharing details of his personal life is hardly surprising, given that he has had many years of experience surviving the spotlight and tabloid attention that came after his role as Captain America in the Marvel movies. Slate, on the other hand, has never had to navigate that level of fame, by her own admission. And it seems like that disparity of experiences, which is currently affecting the way the two stars handle their breakup in the public eye, also played a hand in Chris Evans and Jenny Slate’s split.

“Chris is a very, very famous person. For him to go to a restaurant is totally different than for me to go. I sit in my window and I say ‘Hi’ to people on the street. I have more freedom because I’m not Captain America.”

Slate, however, had nothing but nice things to say about Evans, whom she described as one of the kindest people she’s ever met.

“Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart. He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors.”

The two of them, by Slate’s admission, however, aren’t speaking to each other on a frequent basis at the moment, but she and Evans are set to go on a press tour for their movie Gifted very soon.

As Slate explained, she and Evans didn’t exactly end things on bad terms, but it’s always awkward having to work with your ex after the two of you have broken up.

Gifted is currently slated for a general release on April 12, and press interviews have been rolling out these past two weeks. In the film, Evans plays a single man trying to raise Mary, his niece and a mathematical child prodigy, despite looming threats by the child’s grandmother to separate the two. Slate plays Bonnie, Mary’s teacher who discovers Mary’s talents and the love interest to Chris’s character.

