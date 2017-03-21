WWE News: How Much Does The Cheapest Front Row WrestleMania Seat Cost?

WrestleMania is just underway, and there are people who are still looking forward to appearing at the event but have no ticket. Since it is the biggest event of the professional wrestling year, it is going to come with the most expensive prices of the year. While looking at the WWE Network would be the more economical bet, there is no comparison to the rush that comes with stepping into that stadium with tens of thousands of people. Although you are surrounded by strangers, you are oddly surrounded by family all at the same time.

As a result, people are not bothered by spending a large amount of money to sit in the nosebleed section. For instance, there were over 100,000 people inside the AT&T Stadium at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas, Texas. From the camera views, the people sitting high up could barely see the ring, let alone the wrestling inside of it. However, the thrill of the live music, pyro, and overall spectacle was surreal.

This year, there are still seats left, as of the previous week, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“As of 3/14, there were 317 tickets left out of about 55,000 seats for sale at the Citrus Bowl on the primary market but thousands of tickets left on the secondary market. Raw, Smackdown, Hall of Fame and NXT are now all sold out on the primary market. Secondary market tickets start at $109 for seats that were priced at $160, so supply is greater than demand when it comes to the least expensive seats.”

Also, there are few front row seats available, which are very expensive. The newsletter adds, “There are several front row seats available with the cheapest being $6,300.” Although there may be tickets that open up at the gate, as well as tickets sold from a third party, right now the tickets available are on the floor, but not on the front row. The amount is 2,086.

The thrill of WrestleMania every year is matched by a box office attraction as the main event. As of now, it looks to be the showdown for the WWE Universal Championship between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. While Goldberg already has two wins against The Beast, Lesnar is not only aiming to prove that Goldberg is not his Kryptonite but to become a world champion once again.

The undercard matches also seem to be shaping up very well. For the United States Championship, former best friends Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens are battling out their differences. Owens explained to Jericho that he was never his best friend, and was just being used to get him closer to winning the WWE Universal Championship. At WWE Fastlane, Jericho distracted Owens and cost him the championship. Now, the U.S. Championship is on the line at WrestleMania between the two combatants.

Another interesting match that is formulating is AJ Styles against Shane McMahon. At the Royal Rumble, Styles lost his WWE Championship against John Cena, as Cena tied the record held by Ric Flair of the most world championship reigns in pro wrestling history. Styles failed to retain it at Elimination Chamber, as well as a triple threat match on SmackDown Live. After winning a number one contender’s match, but losing another one to Randy Orton, this cause Styles to attack McMahon after being potentially left out of WrestleMania. McMahon gave Styles a match at the event against himself.

Despite any criticism, WrestleMania 33 is shaping up to be a very memorable one, with the two aforementioned matches, as well as Bray Wyatt defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton and Undertaker defending his “yard” against Roman Reigns, the biggest event of the year could be one of the most successful ones of the entire series. Based on the current ticket sales, it looks to be a packed house come April 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

