Cynthia Bailey On Divorce Party: Is Phaedra Parks Overreacting For Ratings?

Cynthia Bailey rarely gets upset with her co-stars on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She knows when people are being harsh with one another and when they are just being silly. On Sunday’s episode, Kenya Moore planned a divorce party for co-stars Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey. Both of them were just getting divorced and were ready to move on as single ladies. While Bailey played along and cut the cake, Phaedra said she wasn’t feeling well and quickly left the party. Now, Bailey is speaking out and feels that Phaedra handled the situation completely wrong.

According to a Bravo report, Cynthia Bailey admits that a divorce party might not have been appropriate. It’s no secret that Parks’ divorce drama with Apollo Nida has hurt her and her children. But it was a nice gesture for Moore to put together a party that celebrated the ladies and celebrated one chapter closing and another opening. As it turns out, Cynthia Bailey wasn’t exactly thrilled with celebrating her split either, but she took it in stride.

“I can completely understand why Phaedra didn’t want a divorce party. I just can’t understand why she couldn’t tell Kenya how she felt. As ‘friends on the mend,’ they were in a good place to have that conversation. I didn’t want a divorce party either, especially since my husband was actually with us in Hawaii. However, once I expressed to the ladies how I felt and knew that Kenya had good intentions, I just looked at it as a new beginnings/rebirth/next chapter party. It was a silly, funny party. It wasn’t that serious,” Cynthia Bailey explained on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

While Phaedra’s ex-husband is sitting in jail for eight years for fraud and identity theft, Cynthia Bailey’s estranged husband was on the trip. And he even walked in on the party with the other guys. It makes sense that Bailey thought it was in poor taste, as Peter Thomas was on the trip and they are on good terms. She would essentially be celebrating the end of their relationship right in front of him. One can imagine this would be painful for him to watch.

But Cynthia Bailey understands why Phaedra would be upset with Kenya, as the split was painful for her children. While she does film with her children for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, one can imagine she hasn’t shared what she’s really been going through behind closed doors. She wants to remain strong for her children. And while Moore might have meant to have the party as a celebration, Parks just walked out.

As it turns out, Cynthia actually has a great relationship with her estranged husband, and it sounds like they could talk about things if Peter was really hurt by the whole thing. During their trip to Hawaii, they all had a roasting party for Thomas, who was celebrating his birthday. And Cynthia held back quite a bit.

“Kandi and Todd had the best jokes. Kenya, Porsha, and Phaedra were really funny as well. Obviously, I was the only one that totally crashed and burned. The crazy thing is that I know so many funny things about Peter, but I just couldn’t think of any of them in that moment. Clearly, out of all of my talents, I will not be adding roaster to the list! So yes, I am officially out of the roasting business until further notice,” Cynthia Bailey explained on her Bravo blog.

Do you think Phaedra acted out for the sake of ratings and drama, or do you think she was truly hurt like Cynthia Bailey predicts?

