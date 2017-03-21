WWE News: WWE Teases The Undertaker’s Retirement At ‘WrestleMania 33’

For months and even years, fans have been wondering when the WWE legend known as The Undertaker would call it a career from the ring. The rumors have been flying, and this year, they appear to be stronger than ever. As WrestleMania 33 approaches and his match against Roman Reigns draws ever closer, it is WWE who are now teasing that the icon could end up retiring after this one final match.

The Undertaker turns 52-years-old this week, and he is approaching 35 years in the ring, and he has almost three full decades in WWE. A person can only wrestle for so long and continue to perform at a high enough level to entertain fans and remain happy with the work they are doing inside of the ring.

In less than two weeks, The Undertaker will take on Roman Reigns in a match being seen as a “turf war” to determine who has control of “their yard,” which is WWE. Taker has moved past all of the retirement rumors over the years, but even the company is teasing that this could be the final WrestleMania for “The Deadman.”

The official website of WWE has put together a poll asking fans – Do you think Roman Reigns will retire The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33? Only three options are given, and they are as follows.

Yes. the Big Dog will end The Phenom’s in-ring career.

No. Reigns may win the match, but it won’t be the end of The Deadman’s career.

No. Not only will Reigns not end The Undertaker’s career, he won’t win the match.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the third option stating that Reigns won’t even win the match is the overwhelming favorite option with 53 percent. While this is just a poll and nothing more, it is interesting to see that WWE created it and even questioned or mentioned the possible retirement of the legend.

ComicBook.com made an interesting point, and it is that WWE would even bring up the idea of the Undertaker retiring. That is how rumors get started, and it could be the company’s way of getting a feel for how fans would react if Taker was never in the ring again after WrestleMania 33.

Honestly, it wouldn’t be out of the question for The Undertaker to retire soon as he can’t wrestle forever. His age is truly starting to work against him, and many have stated that his inability to go as he used to is the reason that he’s facing Reigns at WrestleMania and not someone else, such as John Cena.

The Wrestling Observer, by way of Sports Keeda, stated that The Undertaker was in obvious pain during the Royal Rumble match in late January. He had hip surgery near the end of last year, and he had not fully healed up from the procedure, which led to him being overly uncomfortable during the battle royal.

Since then, The Undertaker has been absent from WWE television, has not had another match, and has hardly been physical in the ring at all. On last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Taker received a big spear from Reigns, and it was the first physical contact he received since the Rumble.

Could this all lead to his retirement? Anything is possible, and that is what the swirling rumors say, but they also said Taker would retire about five or six years ago too.

WrestleMania 33 is already shaping up to be the biggest pay-per-view of the year, but it is no secret that fans have not been thrilled about The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns. Something that could make matters worse is if Reigns actually defeats Taker and gives him his second-ever loss in the history of the PPV’s existence. The one thing that could make things worse for fans is if that loss leads to The Undertaker’s retirement from WWE, but that remains to be seen.

[Featured Image by WWE]