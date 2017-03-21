GOT7 Enters The Billboard World Albums Chart At No. 1 With ‘Flight Log: Arrival’

Three years ago in 2014, Got7 made their debut under JYP Entertainment. Besides working hard on releasing three long plays (LPs) or full-length studio albums, six extended plays (EPs) or mini-albums, two box sets, 13 singles albums, they participated in numerous Korean variety shows with Jackson’s inclusion in the second season of Roommate being the most popular. All seven members — Mark, JB, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom — have also made an appearance on a K-drama together, Dream Knight.

All their hard work has resulted in Got7 becoming one of the more popular K-pop boy bands in the industry today and are well on their way being on par with EXO and BTS with their latest K-pop comebacks and accolades. The music video for “Just Right” recently surpassed over 100 million views on YouTube.

Being one of the more popular K-pop boy bands, it is only natural for K-pop fans — especially those who are IGot7 (Official fan club of Got7) — to anticipate their comeback for 2017. Well they got their wish as Got7 made their comeback with Flight Log: Arrival and apparently the world loves them as the album debuts on the Billboard World Albums chart at number one.

The news of Got7 debuting at number one on the Billboard World Albums chart was made known on the official website for Billboard themselves when they released the chart list stats for the week of April 1. As shown at the source, there are two other K-pop boy bands on the list as BTS remains at number eight with You Never Walk Alone and Big Bang re-enters the chart with MADE at number 12. Flight Log: Arrival is also number three on the Heetseekers Albums chart.

As for the featured title track of Flight Log: Arrival, “Never Ever,” it is currently number three on the World Digital Songs Sales chart. The boy band themselves are number 15 on the Social 50 chart.

From a K-pop insider’s point-of-view, Got7 should be congratulated for making it for topping the Billboard charts with a brand new album instead of a re-release. Though BTS and Big Bang are phenomenal boy bands, their albums on the chart, You Never Walk Alone and MADE respectively, can be considered re-releases of past work. You Never Walk Alone is a re-release of Wings with two new songs added, “Spring Day” and “Not Today.” MADE is combining the EPs or mini-albums M, A, D, and E into one album with three new songs added, “Fxxk It,” “The Last Dance,” and “Girlfriend.” Flight Log: Arrival by Got7 is all new music.

Got7 just released Flight Log: Arrival so they’ll be busy with post-release promotions which includes interviews, variety show appearances, and music competitions. They already won their first trophy for “Never Ever” on the March 21 episode of The Show beating both B.A.P. who performed “Wake Me Up” and GFriend who performed “Fingertip.”

The only issue with the post-release promotions that will sadden K-pop fans and IGot7 is Jackson’s absence. He is currently taking a leave of absence for his health which will be extended as detailed by JYP Entertainment on Got7’s official Daum Cafe.

“Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. We are writing to inform you that Jackson, who was planned to be taking a break until March 19, will be extending his break and will be unable to take part in the schedule today (March 20). In regards to the ‘Genie School Attack’ event today, it was difficult to provide this information in advance due to the nature of the event, and so we ask for your understanding. We will let fans know as soon as a concrete time has been decided upon for his return. We are sincerely sorry to be informing fans of this unfortunate news. Jackson is taking a rest and focusing on taking care of his health, and we will do everything we can for his recovery. Thank you.”

Besides that, we look forward to seeing just how far Got7 will go with Flight Log: Arrival and their title track song “Never Ever.” The music video has been attached above for viewing for those interested in listening to it.

[Featured Image by JYP Entertainment/Got7’s Official Daum Cafe]