‘The Big Bang Theory’ Gets Official Renewal For Another Two Years

Last year, The Big Bang Theory Season 10 was rumored to be the last for the CBS show. This year, those rumors changed. As the main cast agreed to take a pay cut, so two members could get a pay increase, rumors circulated that a renewal was in the cards. CBS has now confirmed that The Big Bang Theory has been renewed for another two years.

Earlier this months, fans started to get the idea that the show about four science nerds and their significant others would be renewed at least for another year. This was while rumors of a spinoff show about Sheldon Cooper would be picked up by the network. Leslie Moonves had said that The Big Bang Theory two-year deal was in the works, and he expected it to go through.

There is now the confirmation, although not all the cast members have confirmed their renewal. At the moment, there are two members without contracts past Season 10. While CBS wants them to remain on the show, there are negotiations to be made.

Earlier this year, The Big Bang Theory stars Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar took pay cuts. They were originally making $1 million per episode (not seen since Friends), but they agreed to reduce their earnings by $100,000 per episode. This was so their co-stars, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch could gain a pay rise.

The two women joined the cast in Season 3, and they have since become integral members of the show. Without either, characters Howard and Sheldon would never have advanced in the way that they have. Since the two have developed – although Sheldon continues to develop the most – Raj is now the one to focus on.

Bialik and Rauch are still to sign on past Season 10. It is possible that they are holding out for better pay deals to bring them more in line with their fellow The Big Bang Theory co-stars, as the BBC reports. The two are currently on $175,000 per episode, but they would like to increase their pay to $400,000 per episode each. They are negotiating together, suggesting that if one is not offered the same, then they will both walk.

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 has focused more on the individual characters and kept them in smaller groups where possible. Raj, Howard, and Bernadette have been focused on separately, with Bernadette’s pregnancy and the birth of daughter Halley, while Sheldon, Leonard, Penny, and Amy have had their storylines together.

With the news that The Big Bang Theory has been renewed for another two years, fans and others have quickly offered their opinions. Some fans believe that the show has reached its peak. While Season 10 has been one of the funniest in a few years, it is still not to the standard of the first three or four seasons. Others have said that the show just isn’t funny at all and focuses too much on making fun of the characters and stereotypes.

The show also relies too heavily on cameos, according to some people. The Big Bang Theory has certainly had its fair share of cameos over the years; both in person and through voice. Stephen Hawking and Wil Wheaton are two that commonly appear, although Stan Lee, LaVar Burton, and most recently, Christopher Lloyd, have appeared on the show.

The Big Bang Theory‘s two-year renewal comes just after the announcement that the spinoff, Young Sheldon, was definitely being picked up by the network. The spinoff, which will focus on Sheldon’s early years, will likely air in the half-hour slot after its parent show on Thursday nights. The renewal also comes just after the announcement that NCIS has been renewed for another year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

