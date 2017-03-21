Kate Hudson, Brad Pitt Dating? Actress Kisses New Guy, Effectively Ends Rumors

Kate Hudson and Brad Pitt dating rumors have officially come to an end (we hope). New photos of the actress planting a smooch on musician Danny Fujikawa in Los Angeles on Monday have surfaced, thus ending all of the chatter about her supposedly dating the newly single Brad Pitt.

According to Us Weekly, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa appeared to be “smitten” with one another as they hit up Juice Crafters for smoothies before grabbing brunch at Café Vida.

“Kate grabbed him and wrapped her arms around him. They were kissing and not shy about it at all. She was really flirty,” shared a source.

If that’s not enough to convince you that Kate Hudson isn’t dating Brad Pitt, perhaps knowing that she was with Fujikawa at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica a few weeks ago — around the time those rumors were red hot — will be.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors of a Kate Hudson/Brad Pitt romance were all over the internet after it was reported that Hudson gushed to her gal pals about her new guy. It now sounds like that “new guy” may have been Danny Fujikawa, not Brad Pitt. At the time, Yahoo! Lifestyle reported that Brad and Kate might have pulled a bit of a fast one at the Golden Globes back in January.

“Despite not making an appearance together, the pair may have managed to squeeze in some private time, with the mag reporting that Kate, 37, was spotted having an ‘intimate’ conversation with Brad’s agent, Bryan Lourde, before being spirited away from the party in a car that had the exact same number plate as the one that Brad left the earlier ceremony in.”

Kate Hudson is clearly not dating Brad Pitt at this point, and if she was hooking up with him over the past few months, she has decided to go public with Fujikawa, so whatever she may have had with Pitt has to be over.

And for everyone that talked about Kate Hudson and Brad Pitt being a sort of mismatched couple, you can rejoice in knowing that you had that somewhat right. Hudson has a very obvious type and has pretty much always been attracted to a creative mind, and she has a thing for musicians.

Kate Hudson’s first husband was former Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson. The two were married from 2000 through 2007 and had one child, son Ryder, together. Years later, Kate fell in love with Muse singer Matthew Bellamy. The two got engaged in 2011 and welcomed their son Bingham together that same year.

In a candid interview with Allure Magazine, Kate Hudson opened up about her split from Matt Bellamy.

“Relationships ending are painful, and you can choose to carry that or you can choose to reframe it. If Matt and I had a great relationship, we would still be together, but we chose to move on because we had different visions of how we wanted to live our lives,” she said.

She has also been linked to Nick Jonas and Diplo, two guys also in the music business.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa just seem to make sense if you take Kate’s dating history into account. In 2013, Fujikawa founded Lightwave Records and was used to be a singer and a guitarist for the L.A.-based band Chief, according to Us Weekly.

It’s unclear how serious Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are right now, ut if she’s going public, chances are the two are fairly official.

