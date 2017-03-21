Samsung Note 8 Release Date: Rumored Specs, ‘Most Powerful’ Phone Of 2017?

The Samsung Note 8 is widely described as one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2017. As many already know, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s predecessor, the Note 7, turned into a major disaster after its initial launch last August.

Some of the Galaxy Note 7s reportedly caught fire after overheating, resulting in two different recalls. In January, the company held a press conference and announced that irregularly-sized batteries were the reason behind the problems.

Samsung has also confirmed that their Note line, which is often described as their flagship, will survive last year’s debacle. Samsung has not only kept the Note alive, but the company also appears to be setting its sights very high for the next model. According to BGR, Samsung has pledged that the Note 8 will be “better, safer and very innovative.”

The Note 7 disaster was reported to have cost Samsung billions of dollars. Additionally, the company was also forced to recall washing machines last year as well. Samsung now appears determined to make a rebound and repair its tarnished image.

While there has been much speculation about the exciting new features that the Galaxy Note 8 might have, many of the details regarding the upcoming smartphone appear to be closely-kept secrets. However, rumors continue to fly, and Marie Brewis of PC Advisor recently discussed what some of the Galaxy Note 8’s new features may entail.

“We would expect the Note 8 to come with a Quad-HD+ or even 4K SuperAMOLED display, and there is increasing talk that it could get the latter, making the Note 8 Samsung’s first 4K smartphone. With [rumors] the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will increase in display size to 5.7in and 6.2in respectively – in part due to much slimmer bezels – it’s likely that the Note’s traditional 5.7in display will also be increased to around 6.2in.”

PhoneArena has speculated that the Galaxy Note 8 will likely come equipped with a “dual camera,” and TechDigg reports that the device will have a larger and safer battery than the Note 7. According to the International Business Times AU, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to become ““the most powerful device in the market” when it finally does reach the shelves, which many will presumably be later this year.

In addition to the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung also has another new smartphone in the works, which is expected to be introduced beforehand. Reports suggest that the Galaxy S8 will be introduced in late March.

According to PhoneArena, the “street launch date” for the Galaxy S8 reportedly scheduled for April 28, with pre-orders rumored to begin shipping “more than a week” before that time. This August appears to be the “most likely” date for the launch of the Galaxy Note 8, according to PC Advisor. However, there has been chatter that it might be unveiled alongside the new Galaxy S8.

Historically, Samsung has released the latest version of their Note line in September, but the company has bumped it up to August for the past two years, according to PC Advisor. A release date prior to mid-September places the Galaxy Note 8’s release ahead of the upcoming Apple iPhone. It has further been reported that the Galaxy Note 8 has been given the codename “great.”

