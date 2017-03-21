Prince Harry Treats Meghan Markle To Romantic Tour Of Natural History Museum

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been able to spend more time together recently during a romantic after-hours tour of the Natural History Museum in London. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry brought Meghan to the popular museum on Sunday night just as it was closing and the two enjoyed a quiet date night that included the dinosaur exhibit and other parts of the museum that Markle said previously that she really wanted to see.

On Thursday, Meghan Markle flew from Toronto, Canada to London for a visit with her royal boyfriend. Meghan is reportedly staying with Prince Harry at his Nottingham Cottage home on the grounds of Kensington Palace. This isn’t the first time that Meghan has made headlines for staying with Harry at his own home. The pair reportedly spent much of January and February living together in London, only to separate because both of them had obligations to take care of.

Meghan’s visit came amid talk that she and Harry have been getting pretty serious. There are even rumors that Markle is considering leaving her role on the USA network hit Suits and possibly even quitting acting altogether so she can focus on her humanitarian work. That would also make more time for her hot romance with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle is currently on a filming hiatus for Suits. She has played the role of Rachel Zane on the USA network legal drama since 2011. The crew is gearing up to begin shooting Season 7 in April and many fans of the popular TV series worry that Markle will leave after the upcoming season, which could bring an end to the show.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s night at the museum intensifies engagement rumors https://t.co/O3mpXSAWbx pic.twitter.com/o0oXMdrsSh — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 21, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been rumored to have started dating around July 2016. They didn’t make their romance public until November when Harry issued a statement asking for fans to leave Markle’s family alone. Apparently, there was so much attention on their relationship that some overzealous fans were bothering Meghan’s mom and other family members, prompting Harry to ask everyone to please leave them alone.

This isn’t the first time that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent time together this month. Earlier in the month, the royal couple made waves when they spent a weekend together in Jamaica while attending the wedding of Harry’s wingman Tom Inskip.

There were conflicting reports about Harry and Meghan’s experience in Jamaica. Some said the two were having a great time together, dancing and kissing and looking generally like a very in love couple. Others claimed that Prince Harry looked bored with his new-ish girlfriend and was showing signs that he might be ready to move on.

It looks like there will be no moving on, at least not yet. Which is why Meghan is in London with the British prince right now. A source reportedly told The Sun all about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romantic night out at the Natural History Museum in London.

How Meghan Markle’s relationship with Prince Harry is continuing to build on Princess Diana’s legacy: https://t.co/vGpTfn3L85 pic.twitter.com/GJ8AIq7Ygf — E! News (@enews) March 20, 2017

“Meg had always wanted to go, so Harry arranged a private visit,” a source told The Sun. “It’s quite romantic after dark as all the exhibits, including the dinosaurs, are all still lit up. And of course, they had it to themselves.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making more and more public appearances, not worrying about relationship speculation from their fans and pretty much everyone else. That has many believing that an engagement might happen soon. There has even been talk that Meghan will be meeting Queen Elizabeth on Mother’s Day this year, proving that the pair is taking each other very seriously.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images and Matt Sayles/AP Images]