Kenya Moore ‘RHOA’: Is Phaedra Parks A Fraud After Changing Her Mind?

Kenya Moore has been dealing with some relationship issues on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as her relationship with Matt Jordan has been the focus of her storyline. It’s no secret that Matt has been acting out, and Kenya has been trying to clear her name of any involvement with the violence he has been exhibiting on the show. And while Moore has said that Matt would never hurt her, she doesn’t think that the ladies should talk about the abuse the way they have been with a humorous tone.

According to a new tweet, Kenya Moore is now revealing that she doesn’t appreciate the way her co-stars have been treating her. And while watching Sunday’s episode, Moore lashed out on Twitter against Phaedra Parks, who turned down an invitation to celebrate her divorce. Even though the two ladies had been getting along, Phaedra completely flipped her opinion around, slamming Kenya for celebrating a divorce that, in her mind, is the breakdown of her family.

“Phaedra Parks was just laughing with Frack and at tennis now she wants 2 shame me for trying 2 do something nice #Faketra #issasnake #RHOA,” Kenya Moore wrote on Twitter on Sunday night when this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired.

However, she ended up deleting the tweet.

But Moore had other things to say about Parks. She also reminded viewers that Phaedra had been talking to a man named Chocolate before her divorce was finalized. And this was before Apollo went to jail, as it was featured on a previous season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“But she had #chocolate before Apollo went to jail but now Phaedra Parks wants to talk about the sacrament of marriage #issafraud #RHOA,” Moore wrote on Twitter, but she left this tweet up for all to see.

Of course, it was a shock when Parks saw what kind of party Kenya Moore had put together. She decided to say that she wasn’t feeling well and walked right out. The interesting thing is that Cynthia Bailey thought it was funny and just went along with it. Of course, she doesn’t have children with Peter to think about in the divorce, and they were getting along great during the trip to Hawaii. Just earlier that day, Kenya Moore and Parks were getting along, as they were playing tennis together. And this isn’t the first time that Kenya has gotten along with one co-star, who later flipped on her. She opened up about this in her blog for Bravo.

“After the van ride I felt Sheree and I bonded on a different level. In a previous episode Sheree stated ‘I provoke people’ and ‘I need to find out why Matt is breaking out my windows.’ I was shocked that she would blame me for a man’s abusive behavior. I admonished her for making mockery of my situation citing the fact that she has been an abused woman herself, which she denied at the time. I’m often confused at Sheree’s constant attacks against me. She blamed me for Tami’s nephew in Miami demeaning, degrading, and attacking us; she blamed me for Matt’s violent behavior; and she turned on me after I defended and consoled her with Bob in the van. Her misplaced anger towards me should be directed at her abuser, not me. #NoExcuseForAbuse,” Kenya Moore wrote on her Bravo blog, revealing that she felt betrayed by the way Sheree Whitfield was mocking the idea of her being abused by Jordan.

What do you think of Phaedra’s behavior during Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta? Do you think she was right to slam Kenya Moore for having a divorce party for her and Cynthia?

