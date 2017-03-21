‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Is Feuding With Her Co-Star Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Leah Messer just got majorly called out by her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans.

During last night’s Season 7B reunion, Leah Messer took a stand against Evans, despite her pregnancy, and claimed there was no excuse for her leaving set and claiming to be ill. Meanwhile, she said that because Chelsea Houska was also pregnant, she should be allowed to leave and get well.

“Chelsea is sick,” Leah Messer said, according to a report by The Hollywood Gossip on March 21. “I do not blame her, she is carrying a child she needs to go ahead.”

As for Jenelle Evans? “She gets paid for this, she should be here,” Leah Messer explained bluntly.

Throughout the show, Leah Messer remained silent on Twitter, but the same can’t be said for Evans who blasted her via re-tweet and told her not to be “fake.”

“[Leah Messer], damn tell me how you really feel!” Evans wrote in a tweet of her own. “Haha, I was sick and pregnant with heart burn. You know nothing you’re right so don’t comment.”

Leah Messer’s co-stars, Evans and Houska, gave birth just one day part at the end of January and her other co-star, Kailyn Lowry, is due to give birth to her third child this summer.

As the Teen Mom 2 cast continues to welcome more children, Leah Messer has been facing ongoing rumors claiming she is pregnant after her daughter, 4-year-old Adalynn Faith Calvert, told fans she had a baby in her belly during a Facebook live session.

Although Leah Messer quickly denied that she was expecting her fourth child on Twitter and Facebook, the rumors have continued to swirl and for weeks, she’s seemingly been adding to the controversy by sharing tons of baby-related posts on her social media pages.

“Giving birth is an adventure no mom can prepare enough for,” she recently commented on Instagram.

She also shared an ultrasound photo on Facebook, which she has since deleted, and posted an article which spoke of being a single mom.

Leah Messer is mom to 4-year-old Adalynn from her second marriage to Jeremy Calvert and twins Ali and Aleeah, 7, from her first marriage to Corey Simms. Since then, she has been linked to personal trainer T.R. Dues but never went public with the romance and doesn’t appear to have dated anyone since.

After Adalynn claimed Leah Messer was pregnant, the longtime reality star took to Facebook in an attempt to clear the air with her fans and followers.

“You guyssss!! Kids say the craziesttt things. Of course other moms of young kids can totally relate,” Leah Messer wrote. “I am in an amazing place in my life & I have enough respect for all of you to tell you if I am pregnant! Let’s just say that you have to be In a serious relationship and intimate with someone for that to happen. The only male I’m cuddling is my brand new adorablee male puppy! Adalynn most definitely has a boisterous & creative personality. I was mortified to say the least, but that’s a little one for ya!”

Leah Messer also spoke of the pregnancy report on Twitter and told a fan that she is currently on birth control and has no plans to welcome a fourth child anytime soon.

