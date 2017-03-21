PlayStation ‘Killing Floor 2’ Free One-Week Trial And Discount On Full Game

PlayStation is offering Killing Floor 2 for 33 percent off, plus you can try the game for free, but both offers are valid for this week only. When the PlayStation Store offers trial versions of a title, usually it is a one-hour trial of the full game. After the trial timer ends, you receive the option to purchase the game. Purchasing unlocks the game so that it can continue to be played.

According to the PlayStation Store, for this week only, starting on March 21 and ending March 28, PlayStation is offering a one-week trial version of the game Killing Floors 2. It works a bit different than the typical one-hour tester in that the trial version is not on a timer. It is just playable during the week allowed. In other words, it can be played as much as one wants for the next seven days. It functions much the same way that beta versions work.

Additionally, PlayStation is also offering Killing Floor 2 for 33 percent off the normal price during this same trial period. The game usually sells for $39.99, but you can pick it up for $26.79 until March 28. Since the price goes back up at the same time that the trial ends, it would be a good idea to decide whether it is worth the purchase before the demo is over.

Killing Floor 2 "Descent" Update Adds New Maps, Weapons, Trophies, and New Game Mode https://t.co/iBHhsuoMJf pic.twitter.com/8H9LCLu3iz — Total Gaming Network (@TGN) March 21, 2017

Killing Floor is a first-person shooter that involves fighting zombies. The game takes place in London, at a biotech firm that was experimenting with genetic manipulation. According to the developer, Tripwire Interactive, the zombies are “specimens” from these experiments and players step in to clean up the mess. The property is shy on story and big on action. It shines as a multiplayer cooperative game but can be played solo as well.

According to the description in the PlayStation Store, Killing Floor 2 takes place one month after the events in the original. The specimens have broken free and have brought Europe to its knees.

“The specimen clones are everywhere, and civilization is in disarray, communications have failed, governments have collapsed, and military forces have been systematically eradicated. A group of civilians and mercenaries have banded together to combat the outbreak and establish privately funded operation bases across Europe.”

Players, of course, play as these mercenaries and civilians.

Killing Floor 2 on PlayStation 4 (also available on PC) has received moderately good reviews. Metacritic tabulated a Metascore of 75/100 and users have scored the game 8/10.

Out of 43 critic reviews from various publications, only Digitally Downloaded gave the game a negative review saying, “If you’re on the hunt for a game with a narrative, or indeed any degree of substance, then this polished up version of the original game is going to leave you cold and disappointed.”

Digitally Downloaded does make a good point. Killing Floor 2, and even the original, is not a game that everyone will like. As stated before, the game is short on story and heavy on action. The primary mechanic is fighting wave after wave of zombie hordes until you die or until you kill the “Patriarch.” For this reason, the game is more suitable to play with friends than to go at it solo. With the lack of a narrative, the socialization as you and your buddies wipe out rotters makes up for the lack of story.

Despite its absence of depth, it might still be worth a try. After all, PlayStation is letting you have it for a week for free. The Killing Floor 2 trial can be downloaded and played starting today, and the trial ends on March 28. The full game is also discounted in the PlayStation Store until the end of the trial.

[Featured Image by Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images]