‘Criminal Minds’ Spencer Reid: Matthew Gray Gubler Promises ‘Intense Drama’

Season 12 of Criminal Minds has seen Dr. Spencer Reid, played by Matthew Gray Gubler, on an emotional roller-coaster after being drugged, framed for a murder he didn’t commit and then thrown into prison and left to languish there. Matthew Gray Gubler has promised that his Spencer Reid character on Criminal Minds will be having a “spectacular year, filled with intense drama and wonderful writing,” during Season 12, according to Assignment x.

Matthew Gray Gubler is not only busy playing the part of Dr. Spencer Reid, but he has also directed episodes of Criminal Minds as well. He initially moved to Los Angeles to become a director, but his agent thought that the role of Spencer Reid on Criminal Minds might be a good fit for Gubler.

“My directing agent said, ‘Oh, hey, there’s a TV show that’s casting, and there’s an eccentric character on there that kind of reminds me of you, why don’t you go audition? You probably won’t get it, but it’s a great opportunity.’ And I’ve been on that show for twelve years now.”

We now know that Matthew Gray Gubler was originally rejected more than once for Criminal Minds as the show’s creators weren’t quite certain whether Gubler was what they originally had in mind when they envisioned Dr. Spencer Reid’s character, as the Inquisitr reported.

Matthew Gray Gubler said that it’s certainly possible that when he auditioned for Criminal Minds that they were concerned that he might “bring too much weirdness” to the role of Spencer Reid. Nevertheless, he and Kirsten Vangsness, who plays Penelope Garcia, are now the two oldest members of the cast on Criminal Minds.

While we have seen Dr. Spencer Reid’s character grow over the course of 12 seasons of Criminal Minds, Matthew Gray Gubler thinks that the main difference between the Spencer of now and the Spencer at the start of the show was that Reid’s confidence level has managed to go up slightly.

“He’s gotten a tiny bit more confident, and that’s about it.”

new criminal minds tonight! i’m still in prison and i sometimes sleep on tables pic.twitter.com/Awpl7nYIN2 — matthew gray gubler (@GUBLERNATION) March 16, 2017

Season 12 of Criminal Minds has been one of the most difficult times that Dr. Spencer Reid has faced since the start of the show, and it is believed that Mr. Scratch is the man responsible for Reid’s predicament of being framed for drug possession and murder in Mexico.

For the season finale of Criminal Minds on May 10, Deadline report that Shemar Moore, who played Derek Morgan, will return to help the FBI at the BAU and give them some sort of “lead” when it comes to finding Mr. Scratch. Fans of Criminal Minds wonder if Derek’s return means that Spencer Reid will finally be cleared of murder and let out of prison.

This is especially the case now after Episode 16, “Assistance is Futile,” showed Spencer Reid trying his very hardest to keep it together in prison, with the episode ending by showing Reid being brutally pummeled in his cell.

Dr. Spencer Reid does keep Matthew Gray Gubler busy as an actor as he spends ten months out of each year in character as Spencer. Fans will be pleased to learn that aside from playing Spencer Reid, however, Gubler is also busy creating a new feature film of some kind.

“Criminal Minds dominates ten months of my year. And then I try to spend the other two months working on my own personal projects. But yeah, I’m working on a feature film.”

Will the return of Derek Morgan lead the BAU closer to finding Mr. Scratch? Do you think Dr. Spencer Reid is going to be able to prove his innocence on Criminal Minds and what kind of movie do you think Matthew Gray Gubler is working on right now?

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]