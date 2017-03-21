Mama June Kids: How The From Not To Hot Star’s Daughters Feel About Weight Loss

Mama June’s kids, Anna (“Chickadee”), Jessica (“Chubbs”), Lauryn (“Pumpkin”), and Alana (“Honey Boo Boo”), all have different opinions on her weight loss, and you may be surprised to hear some of them.

June Shannon, star of WEtv’s Mama June: From Not To Hot, once topped the scales at over 400 pounds, but thanks to weight loss surgery and follow-up care with a personal trainer, a nutritionist, and a therapist, she has dropped to a size 4. What’s more, she’s going on dates and generally becoming a more confident woman.

#Technology Mama June Denies Wearing a Fat Suit on From Not to Hot and Details Her Plastic Surgery https://t.co/Z3asKm8hHv #Life_Style pic.twitter.com/34NkEvAGH2 — Jaan Moina (@parleochatland) March 12, 2017

Meanwhile, her four daughters – the two oldest of whom are adult women, and the two youngest still teens – haven’t necessarily been 100 percent on board with her weight loss for a variety of reasons.

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell

Mama June’s oldest daughter is married, out of the house, and lives in another state from her mother. Further, they don’t see much of each other for a number of reasons. Mostly, it’s because, in 2014, Shannon allegedly began a relationship with Mark McDaniel, a convicted sex offender. Anna later revealed that she was one of the victims McDaniel had molested.

Shannon would go on to deny the relationship, but the damage was done. Shannon’s show at the time, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, was canceled, and it appears the relationship estranged mother and daughter for good.

Cardwell recently sat down with E! Online to share her feelings on her mom’s weight loss.

“I think she did it just to be more famous. I don’t think she did it just for her because she never mentioned anything ever before about getting plastic surgery.”

Ouch.

A different person! Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell opened up to Us about her mother’s dramatic weight loss: https://t.co/TcE3YVFt5K pic.twitter.com/4myqzIUn0z — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 25, 2017

And it looks like things aren’t likely to get better between Mama June and her oldest daughter anytime soon: in addition to their other personal problems, it seems the two don’t see eye to eye over money either, with Chickadee claiming that her mother owes her half a million dollars for her appearances on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon

Like her older sister Anna, Jessica Shannon also appears to have put her relationship with her mother in the rear-view mirror. These days, according to Life and Style Weekly, she’s out of the public eye, studying nursing and not commenting on her mother’s weight loss, relationships, or other goings-on.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon

17-year-old Lauryn has been by her mom’s side ever since her weight loss journey began, and, along with her younger sister Alana (“Honey Boo Boo”), has been on-camera during From Not To Hot.

Unlike her older sisters, Lauryn is supportive of her mom. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in February, Lauryn revealed that her mom still sees herself as fat.

“I think that her biggest thing [she has to] overcome is that fact that she still thinks of herself as a bigger person, because, even to this day, like, a couple of days ago we had a conversation, and… she looked in the mirror and was like, ‘I’m still fat.'”

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson

Mama June’s youngest daughter, and the young lass who became a reality star in her own right thanks to Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, has, like her mother, had her own issues with her weight. However, the 12-year-old’s mom isn’t as interested in monitoring the young lady’s weight as she should be. Speaking to Us Weekly, Mama June said that she wants her daughters – especially Alana, who is entering an awkward age – to be focused on body positivity.

“I mean, I want her to love herself for her, and love her for her, and not give a s**t what anybody else says. But also [I tell her], ‘I need you to know that you need to be worrying,’ because her dad, her grandmother on that side, does have diabetes and stuff.”

She also noted that, as Alana approaches adolescence, she may just grow out of her weight.

“I’ve seen people extra big at 10 or 11 and be skinny as hell whenever they get older.”

You can see Mama June and her two youngest kids on new episodes of Mama June: From Not To Hot, which airs Fridays on WEtv.

