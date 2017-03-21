Apple Inc. Launches Red iPhone, Cheaper 9.7-Inch iPad, But No iPad Pro 2

Apple Inc. might have defied most rumors by launching its new products without an individual event, but the Cupertino-based tech giant’s new edition of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, as well as a long-overdue iPad Air 2 refresh, has managed to strike the interest of the firm’s avid fans. As soon as the Apple Store went back online last Monday, a new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and the most affordable 9.7-inch iPad were already available and set for a March 24 rollout.

The first of the new devices, the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, is a device that is dedicated to the decades-long partnership between Apple Inc. and (RED), one of the world’s most notable contributors to the Global Fund against HIV and AIDS, according to the Financial Post. In a statement on Tuesday, Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook described the long history between (RED) and the Cupertino-based tech giant.

“Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today’s lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.”

With interest in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus most likely waning in the eve of the launch of its biggest rival, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, the new (RED) edition appears designed to maintain the public’s attention in the device until the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition gets launched in September. Just like the Jet Black color option, however, the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus would only be available in 128GB and 256GB models.

Dope new iPhone 7 is special product RED!!! ????????????????????#iPhone7RED pic.twitter.com/NWKiVawUbV — ManyMoonsMedia (@TheMFamous) March 21, 2017

Another headliner to Apple’s updated product lineup is the long-overdue successor to the iPad Air 2. The aging tablet has not been given an update in a long time, and its internals from 2014 have become less compelling for consumers over the years, according to an Investor Place report.

The newest tablet in Apple’s lineup is simply called the iPad, and it keeps the device’s classic 9.7-inch Retina Display and frame while being equipped with a rather updated 64-bit A9 processor. What’s best about the new 9.7-inch iPad is its price, which is set at a very reasonable $329 for the basic 32GB WiFi model. The WiFi+cellular variant of the new tablet is still quite a good deal at $459.

While the update to the iPad Air 2 is quite marginal, it does give the majority of consumers a good reason to upgrade to the newer tablet. Its aggressive pricing, for one, is widely speculated by fans of the tech giant to positively affect Apple’s sales, just like the iPhone SE did back in 2016. Just like the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the new iPad would be available in the US and several regions starting March 24.

Apple announced a new 9.7-inch #iPad for $329 and red edition #iPhone7 and 7 Plus pic.twitter.com/oSzkI6Yfph — DigiSlice® ???????? (@DigiSlice) March 21, 2017

Apart from the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, as well as the new iPad, Apple also released a new variant of the iPhone SE, which features 32GB and 128 GB of internal storage. These are double the current capacity of the iPhone SE series, which was launched last year with a conservative 16GB and 64GB of internal storage options.

What was rather interesting about Apple’s newest products is the fact that the new iPad Pro 2 was still nowhere to be found. Considering that rumors are high that Apple Inc. would be holding a special event sometime this April at the Steve Jobs Theater in the tech giant’s new campus, there is a good chance that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2, and the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 would be unveiled at the highly-speculated launch.

Speculations are high that Apple’s upcoming 10.5-inch iPad Pro would feature several design cues that are set to make a debut in the upcoming iPhone 8/iPhone Edition. Among these include a bezel-free design, an embedded Home Button and a fingerprint sensor that is built into the screen.

[Featured Image by Pixabay]