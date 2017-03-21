Adam Levine Snapchat Updates Show Behati Prinsloo’s Post-Baby Body

Adam Levine Snapchat updates show his wife Behati Prinsloo’s post-pregnancy body, and she’s one hot mama!

It’s been six months since Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo, whom he married in 2014, welcomed their adorable daughter Dusty Rose on September 21, 2016. But apparently half a year is enough to get back to flaunting a perfect post-baby body.

Flaunting it: Behati Prinsloo showed off her steamy post-baby body on Saturday, just five months after giving… https://t.co/iKlO67gW3B pic.twitter.com/vgj6bwEjTV — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) March 21, 2017

Behati Prinsloo, who makes frequent appearances on Adam Levine’s Snapchat, took to her own Snapchat account on Saturday to share a bikini selfie of herself. Her first post-pregnancy catwalk appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is still months away, but the 27-year-old already looks in great shape.

On the Snapchat photo, Behati Prinsloo is seen sporting sunnies and high-waisted bikini bottoms by Marysia Swim as she poses in front of the mirror in her bathroom.

Not only does Adam Levine’s wife sport a flat, toned stomach just six months after giving birth to Dusty, but her body also looks tanned.

Adam Levine's daughter Dusty Rose steals the show at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony: https://t.co/pPsmBk2Ll2 pic.twitter.com/la4wMuU6lq — Fx Viral (@fxviralnoticias) March 3, 2017

But flaunting her sexy figure on her own and Adam Levine’s Snapchat is not the only thing Behati Prinsloo has been up to on social media recently, as the 27-year-old South African model wished her husband Adam Levine a happy birthday on Snapchat.

In the Snapchat post, Behati Prinsloo called Adam Levine, who turned 38-years-old on Saturday, “the love of my life,” and featured a black and white photo of herself and her handsome husband.

THE LOVE OF MY LIFE. Happy birthday ???? A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Adam Levine seems to be super excited about his parenting duties. In fact, the Maroon 5 frontman revealed during his appearance last week on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that there’s a minor rivalry going on between himself and his wife.

While Adam Levine’s Snapchat may not document this, the “Sugar” hitmaker confessed to Fallon that he and Behati Prinsloo are rivaling over who will claim Dusty’s first word, according to the Daily Mail.

“I’ve been working ‘dada’ hard. You do slip it into every single thing you say. Like if she’s being cute, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God. Look how cute you are. Dada.'”

.@adamlevine will stop at nothing to ensure that his daughter's first word is "dada" https://t.co/TAeA9hv5c3 pic.twitter.com/XsTQKc1oyE — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) March 16, 2017

Adam Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, meanwhile, is working hard to claim the word “mama” to win the battle against the Maroon 5 frontman. Levine says he’s confident about his victory as he swears Dusty has made some “dada-esque sounds” numerous times, though there was “nothing concrete.”

While Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are waiting for their adorable daughter to say her first word, the Maroon 5 frontman may want to release a new “dada”-filled song and play it on loop in front of Dusty. Adam Levine has apparently made significant progress since confessing to Ryan Seacrest last October, less than a month after Dusty’s birth, that he was clueless about the whole parenting thing.

Levine, for whom this is his first-time parenting experience, said “I don’t know anything” but was quick to add that “it’s a beautiful experience.”

“There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on.”

#entertainment Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are in a "Battle" Over Dusty Rose's First Word https://t.co/0GyH5LC0zQ #hollywood pic.twitter.com/eJ7o8Rp4Xl — Greentree TV (@MoviesRopel) March 15, 2017

During his appearance last month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Adam Levine confessed that he is “so in love with her,” when talking about the new addition to his family with Behati Prinsloo, and added that “it’s crazy.”

As crazy as it may be, Adam Levine’s Snapchat shows that the Maroon 5 frontman is now a family man. The “Cold” singer constantly gushes over his two ladies – wife Behati Prinsloo and daughter Dusty – in his social media posts.

And who can blame him? Adam Levine’s ladies do look adorable.

[Featured Image by Willy Sanjuan/AP Images]